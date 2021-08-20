We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

ASDA shoppers have been left more than a little excited after discovering that the supermarket giant now stocks Missguided in their stores.

When it comes to online shopping, ASDA is often many Brits’ first point of call. Earlier this year, they became the first UK supermarket to sell full school uniforms for children with specific needs. Whilst they were also the first supermarket to offer the Covid-19 vaccine in store. Now, ASDA customers are set to enjoy yet another first as a TikTok user has revealed that the popular supermarket now stocks labels such as Missguided.

Very.com and Next might have long allowed customers to purchase from fabulous brands such as Missguided, but only online. So whilst before you might have spent days browsing their websites looking for your next fashionable pick, at ASDA, you can now check out your new wardrobe staples in person.

TikTok user, Katie Dunley, shared the exciting news after a visit to ASDA lead her to spot the new section amongst the supermarket’s own-brand, George At ASDA, collection. Taking to the video-sharing platform to spread the word, Katie posted an enlightening video, declaring, ‘Spice up your weekly shop. Missguided really went from having a section in Selfridges to a section in ASDA but I’m low key here for it.‘

The supermarket giant has now announced that the online-based brand will be available in 100 stores and online and it’s already going down a storm with customers.

‘Popping to asda for some bread, milk and a missguided corset x‘, one shopper eagerly declared.

Whilst another person added, ‘They’re truly steping up the game‘.

‘Might have to go check today‘, someone else said, seemingly keen to see just what the new section has on offer.

And the shopping experience is set to get even better as according to OK!, shoppers have also reportedly spotted an In The Style pop-up in some stores too.

Announcing the exciting collaboration Zoe Matthews, Vice-President of George product, said, “We’ve already launched with a number of third-party brands to offer their products online and in our stores, using our combined expertise to create a compelling customer proposition for younger shoppers.”

She revealed that they had tested and learnt throughout the process, hoping to consistently improve “improve the customer experience”.

“We continue to grow the roster of brands we’re able to offer, with more exciting collaborations planned that complement our core George fashion business,” she declared.