M&S has launched a Percy Pig bedding set and it’s just too cute

Any M&S fan will know that Percy Pig is the shining star of the iconic British brand.

Walk in to any M&S store and you’ll be greeted by the grinning face of the cartoon pig all over the place – with the Percy theme gracing everything from Swiss rolls and mini marshmallow bites to advent calendars.

The internet was blown away when a Percy Pig cocktail went viral and you can even buy Percy Pig mince pies ready for Christmas this year.

If that wasn’t enough, M&S are now helping fans add a touch of Percy Pig magic to their homes, releasing an utterly adorable Percy bedding set.

The Cotton Mix Percy Pig Bedding Set is priced at just £17.50 for a single and £22.50 for a double.

The Percy duvet cover is reversible, with the little piggy decorating both sides – one in blue and one in white and there’s a matching pillow case too!

The product description on the M&S site reads, ‘Have sweet dreams with this cheerful Percy Pig bedding set. The fun print features a smiling Percy in two poses – perfect for young daydreamers.

‘The bedding is reversible, giving you two colour options with the same cute pattern. Our StayNew™ technology will maintain the colour and finish wash after wash. All of the cotton for our clothing is sustainably sourced and always will be.’

The set is the perfect gift for Percy fans of all ages and has already received some rave reviews.

‘I bought this for my guest bed. It’s super soft and super cute! Goes great with my huge Percy Pig teddy to cuddle up to,’ one wrote.

‘Any Percy Pig fan will love this item. M&S need to bring out more percy items,’ agreed another.

We recommend snapping it up quickly if you want to get your hands on it, though. The double duvet has already sold out, but we live in hope of a restock!