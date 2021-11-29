If you’re shopping for a new pressure cooker or air fryer, we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday / Cyber Monday Ninja deals.
Ninja, Philips, Tefal, and a slew of other retailers are offering incredible pressure cooker and air fryer deals.
Air fryers and pressure cookers are in high demand, since they are the best of the best. And, with prices starting at £29.99, there are some fantastic deals to be had.
Ninja Foodi 7.5L Multi Pressure Cooker Air Fryer Dehydrator, Was £229 Now £178 | Argos
With this huge capacity multi-cooker, make mealtimes a breeze while feeding the entire family. And, with multiple cooking modes like Pressure Cook, Air Crisp, Slow Cook, Steam, Sear/Saute, Bake/Roast, Grill, Yoghurt, and Dehydrate, you can quickly and effortlessly create delicious meals, snacks, sides, and desserts.
Ninja’s ‘TenderCrisp Technology’ cooks food swiftly to seal in juices before crisping it to a golden finish. To cook at the same time, layer mains and sides on the 2-tier rack- while saving an incredible £51!
Best Black Friday / Cyber Monday pressure cooker or air fryer deals – at a glance:
Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker, Was £179 Now £99| Argos
A one-of-a-kind technique that guarantees a flawless crunch! By combining a pressure cooker and an air fryer in one appliance, you can make tasty, healthy meals in half the time it takes to make typical oven recipes.
With 11-One-Touch Cooking Programs the Instant Pot Pressure cooker includes a Sauté pan, Steamer, Slow Cooker, Sous Vide, Food Warmer, Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Broil and Dehydrater.
TEFAL Easy Fry Compact Air Fryer, Was £83 Now £39| Argos
With the Tefal Easy Fry Compact EY101827 Air Fryer, you can make healthy fried dishes with little or no oil.
You can easily change the setting to suit your recipe with the dial control. Whether it’s broccoli or chips, Easy Fry will deliver delicious dishes that will tickle your fancy.
The Easy Fry Compact is not only a healthier option, but it also features pieces that can be washed in the dishwasher. This eliminates the need to spend time cleaning out your fryer; simply take the basket, place it in the dishwasher, and let it handle the rest.
Morphy Richards 480003 Health – Air Fryer, Was £98 Now £69.95| Argos
The Morphy Richards Health Fryer’s manual dials make it a breeze to use. Simply select the amount of time you want to cook and the temperature you want to cook at for quick and healthful meals.
The fryer is not only simple to set up, but it also includes a variety of safety measures, such as a cool-touch detachable handle that can be touched at any point during the frying process.
Philips Essential Air Fryer with Rapid Air Technology, Was £149 Now £118| Argos
The World’s No. 1 Airfryer is now affordable, thanks to Philips.Rapid Air Technology allows you to enjoy healthy food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
Discover hundreds of delicious Airfryer recipes that are healthy, and quick to prepare. The recipes in the NutriU app have been hand-picked by nutritionists for everyday cooking.