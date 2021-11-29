KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, 4.8L – £499.99 £399 (SAVE £100.99) | VERY.CO.UK This Artisan Stand Mixer comes in a rare pebbled palm colourway with a unique textured bowl. It’s ideal for those who want their appliance to have a little more subtlety.

KitchenAid Artisan Mixer, 6.9 L – £699 £674 (SAVE £25) | Amazon

This metallic Artisan mixer comes in a bigger 6.9L size and has four attachments for your mixing needs: whisk, beater, dough hook, and a pouring shield. Up to 2 working day delivery. View Deal

KitchenAid Heavy Duty Mixer, 6.9L – £791.99 £633.94 (SAVE £158.05) | Amazon

This heavy-duty mixer might not have the classic KitchenAid look – but it’s packed full of features and ideal for baking. As well as the bowl, it comes with a stainless steel whisk, nylon-coated flat beater, and a dough hook. View Deal

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer, 4.3L – £327.99 £299 (SAVE £28) | Amazon

This KitchenAid mixer is the original, meaning it’s slightly smaller than the others at 4.3L. Set in a stunning black onyx colour, it comes with all the attachments you’ll need, including a whisk, dough hook, flat beater, and stainless steel bowl. View Deal

Best value KitchenAid for Cyber Monday 2021 Pros Cons ✅ Great for making traditional baked goods, like cakes and cookies

✅ Lightweight

✅ Easy to manoeuvre with the tilt-head function ❌ Not ideal for heavy use due to the lower-powered motor

❌ Stainless steel bowl does not have a handle

If you’re looking for the best budget mixer, it’s got to be the KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer, 4.3L – £349 £299 (SAVE £50) on Amazon.

If you’re a once-in-a-while baker, the KitchenAid Classic is the ideal model to begin with. Coming in at over £100 less than the Artisan Mixer even when it’s not in the sale, this simple appliance is undoubtedly the least expensive option. But it’s still so worth the money.

This KitchenAid is made with the same parts as the more technical KitchenAid mixers, it has a strong motor (250 watts) and a spacious working stainless steel bowl. While it’s on the smaller side with a 4.3L bowl, it handles standard bakes – like cookies, brownies, cake, and occasional bread dough – just fine.

The best KitchenAid mixer to buy on Cyber Monday

Pros Cons ✅ Ideal for making most everyday baked goods, including bread dough

✅ Compatible with all KitchenAid attachments

✅ Relatively lightweight compared to other models

✅ Stainless steel bowl has a handle attachment ❌ Not enough wattage to make large amounts of super stiff dough

The perfect KitchenAid mixer for non-professional cake and bread bakers to buy on Cyber Monday is the KitchenAid Artisan Mixer, available in 47 different colours.

KitchenAid Artisan mixer deals

While the top model is naturally the best pick, Goodto’s Consumer Editor Heidi Scrimgeour says it depends on what you’re going to use the mixer for exactly. “The Artisan Mixer is great value for money, perfect for those who love casual baking. While there are more high-tech options with bigger mixing capabilities, they’re very expensive and not necessarily worthwhile if you’re not planning on going professional.”

Heidi adds, “I’m always going to say the same thing – if you’re investing in a ‘big ticket’ item for your kitchen and can afford the top range model, go for it. A premium model is typically more expensive for good reasons – the features and functionality will outperform the cheaper models and you’re practically guaranteed to get more bang for your buck.”

What is the difference between a KitchenAid Artisan mixer and other models?

The Mini (which is also Artisan) is the smallest option but not the cheapest. It has a 3.3L capacity, comes with three attachments, and is ideal for people with smaller kitchens. It currently costs £349 on the KitchenAid website.

The Artisan models have bigger bowls, more powerful motors and come in many colours. These models start from £399. The 4.3L Classic model only comes in black or white. Yet it still offers the same degree of reliability and the same speed options as Artisan mixers. According to KitchenAid, it’s a ‘popular entry-level model.’ It is currently £349 on Amazon.

It’s worth noting that if you sign up to the KitchenAid newsletter you get 5% discount off your next purchase.