Pet anxiety could be cured thanks to a new anti-anxiety pet bed from Silentnight.

Pet anxiety has increased over lockdown but Silentnight has developed a new pet bed to help reduce stress and worry in your pets.

You might have just invested in the anxiety-banishing weighted blanket from Aldi, but how many of you have thought about buying bedding that will help calm your pets?

With a reported 41% increase in reports of dogs being clingy or following their owners around the house, it seems separation anxiety is going to be on the rise when lockdown eases.

It’s not just humans who are feeling the effects of lockdown restrictions so as a result, sleep experts at Silentnight have expanded its pet range to include an Anti-Anxiety Pet Bed to help relieve anxiety and allow dogs to feel safe and secure.

This calming donut-shaped bed from £25, appeals to your pet’s natural nesting instinct to help create a calming environment and reduce anxiety. Covered in super-soft plush fabric and filled with responsive fibres that support your pet for a comfortable cosy snooze.

There’s a special non-slip base for a safe, stable bed that doesn’t go walkies. And to make life easier the beds are fully machine washable and are available in medium or large sizes.

It’s not just Play-Doh that can be fatal for dogs, as stress and anxiety can make your pets sick.

The pet bed range, also featuring a Memory Foam, Airmax, Orthopaedic, and Ultrabounce options, uses the exact same technology featured in the human bedding.

PetsRadar can help you become a great owner of happy and healthy animals or you can start by treating your four-legged friends to a a fur-bulous night’s sleep this Love Your Pet Day (Saturday 20th February).