Save 23% on Phillip Schofield’s Italian red wine this Amazon Prime Day!

We’re used to welcoming him and Holly into our homes most mornings. But it looks like Phil might be joining us for dinner too – thanks to the incredible savings on his “powerhouse” Nero di Troia red wine available at Amazon this Prime Day.

The well-known wine aficionado has taken his passion and partnered with the reputable When in Rome wine people to develop his own range of great value wines, produced from some of the finest independent vineyards in Italy. And this particular tipple ticks all the boxes in terms of taste, quantity (read 2.25L) and price too – thanks to a generous 23% off currently at Amazon.

Phillip Schofield Nero di Troia Red Wine

VIEW ON AMAZON – £26.99 | £20.79 (SAVE £6.20)

Save £6.20 on this rich and robust Nero di Troia wine brought to you by Phillip Schofield. This bargain red wine box (equivalent to 3 full-sized bottles) is the perfect tipple for dinner parties, barbecues or even a sophisticated evening in for two. View Deal

Sit back and enjoy a taste of Italy courtesy of everyone’s favourite This Morning presenter. Phil’s given his coveted seal of approval to this organic red that boasts blackcurrant, plum and red cherry flavours (which pack quite the punch). Plus you’ll love the spicy warm aromas of star anise, violets and figs which effortlessly finish off this delicious full-bodied wine.

With any leftovers keeping for up to six weeks thanks to its vacuum pack technology. Be sure to serve this with a delicious meaty dish – like a hearty beef ragu or a well-cooked steak. Eco-friendly individuals will be pleased to note that this box makes 10% less CO₂ compared to single use glass bottles – a smart packaging move from the main man himself. All that’s left to do is order, sit back and enjoy!

