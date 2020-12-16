We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’re now into the single-digit countdown to Christmas Day, but don’t panic – there’s still plenty of time to snap up the perfect gift and save money in the process.

Whether you’re on the hunt for the best Christmas presents for mums or simply want to treat yourself (why not!), between November and January there’s no better time of year to bag a bargain.

Right now, beauty giant L’Oréal Paris is here to save the day with an offer of up to 50% off some of their fabulous skincare gift sets. So if you’re looking to top up a loved one with new day and night mositurisers, or want to treat them to some at-home pampering treats, any of these beauty bundles would make a perfect present on Christmas day…

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Signature Collection Gift Set

Was £24.99 now £12.99 (48% off, save £12) – view now at Amazon



What’s in the L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Signature Collection Gift Set?

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Classic Day Cream SPF 30 – 50ml

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Night Cream – 50ml

L’Oréal Paris Pamper Party Kit Spa Gift Set

Was £23.99 now £14.99 (38% off, save £9) – view now at Amazon



What’s in the L’Oréal Paris Pamper Party Kit Spa Gift Set?

Pure Clay Purity Mask – 50ml

Pure Clay Detox Mask – 50ml

Pure Clay Soothing Mask – 50ml

L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Rosy Ritual Skincare Gift Set

Was £29.99 now £13.99 (save £16) – view now at Amazon



What’s in the L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Rosy Ritual Skincare Gift Set?

Age Perfect Golden Age Day Cream – 50ml

Age Perfect Golden Age Night Cream – 50ml

Satin Eye Mask

L’Oréal Paris Beauty Like A Boss Gift Set

Was £19.99 now £10.99 (save £9) – view now at Amazon



What’s in the L’Oréal Paris Beauty Like A Boss Gift Set?

Pure Clay Glow Mask

Micellar Water for Normal/Dry Skin

Be quick, because these deals are guaranteed to sell like hot cakes. Happy shopping!