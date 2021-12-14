Best gifts for her 2021: what to buy the woman in your life

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The best gifts for her, handpicked by us, will show the woman in your life just how much you appreciate her. So take a look and surprise her with a present she will love.

Choosing the best gifts for her which arethoughtful and unique can be a tough gig. While curling up with a good book, a bouquet of flowers, or a box of luxury chocolates might be the ideal gift for one woman, an adventurous day out or a brain-busting challenge could be the best gift idea for another.

“It can be difficult finding the best gifts for her, particularly if you are not sure what she does and doesn’t like,” says Goodto’s Consumer Editor Heidi Scrimgeour.

“If you know the woman in question well, talk to her about the things she likes, as you never know what ideas that conversation might spark. If it’s someone you are not so well acquainted with then gifts that involve relaxation and pampering will always go down a treat. Sometimes the best gifts for her are the ones she least expects to receive.”

Best gifts for her 2021

To give you a helping hand we’ve put together a list of the best gifts for her from luxurious to quirky and distinctive – all of which have been road-tested by our team or recommended by some of the best women we know.

1. Luxury spa experience in a box

As best gift ideas for her go, this is one she won’t forget in a hurry. Let her switch her phone to ‘out of office’ and create a calming oasis retreat in the comfort of her own home.

Self-Care Sundays boxes are the ultimate at-home, eco-luxe spa experience box full of bespoke small business beauty products she won’t find in other care packages which use established brands she could find in most shops.

This edition contains five full-sized beauty products carefully chosen and all made in the UK, including Lola’s Apothecary Delicate Romance Body Oil and Upcircle Beauty’s Floral Facial Scrub. Definitely, one of the best gifts for her we’ve found if you’re keen to lavish a bit of TLC on an important woman in your life.

One happy customer told us: “This spa staycation left me feeling refreshed and recharged in 30 minutes. It’s perfect for unwinding and kicking off a relaxing day or night in.”

VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET | £95

2. LEGO – Friends Central Perk

Bring Joey, Monica, Chandler, Rachel, Ross and Phoebe back into her life in the form of LEGO

This 25th anniversary Central Perk set of the legendary American television sitcom is a must-have for Friends fans – it’s a fantastic recreation of the café which pays close attention to detail with 1,079 pieces to keep her busy.

The replica set contains seven mini-figures, including Gunther, the Central Perk sofa, and the stage area where Phoebe performed in so many episodes with her guitar.

Each of the mini-figures comes with its own accessory so you can role-play your favourite scenes, or just build the set and admire it from afar. It’s one of the Friends-themed best gifts for her which she will love if she’s a superfan.

As one previous Central Perk builder said: “This set was so fun to build. The amazing amount of details was really something to behold. I still stare at it every now and then. The exterior side with the doors and the brick walls are as gorgeous as the inside. If you display it near a corner, you can angle it perfectly to see everything.”

VIEW AT JOHN LEWS | £54.99

3. Bloom and Wild

Want to bring some colour into her life? Do it with flowers – easily one of the best gifts for her if she’s a fab of beautiful blooms.

Bloom and Wild have different options to choose from, such as letterbox or doorstep delivery, as well as monthly subscriptions straight to her door.

Everything is carefully hand-packed or put together and sent in bud form so the flowers last longer, unlike other brands where the flowers are often in bloom and don’t last so well.

From experience, Bloom and Wild flowers have a fairly long shelf life, and they also come with styling tips to make arranging them all part of the fun of receiving such a gorgeous gift.

From birthdays to anniversaries they really are one of the best gifts for her which she will love.

As one happy customer wrote: “I have been ordering flowers from Bloom & Wild for the past year or so and have also received them as gifts. The delivery is exceptionally quick and the flowers are beautiful/great quality and last for much longer than expected. I’m often surprised how letterbox flowers, flat packed in a box, can be so good. I would highly recommend Bloom & Wild.”

VIEW AT BLOOM & WILD | FROM £23

4. Essential Oil Aroma Diffuser

If you are looking to give a gift that will provide a soothing and calming environment for relaxation then this Oliver Bonas essential oil aroma diffuser is just the ticket.

Not only is it reasonably priced compared to similar products at The White Stuff or Marks & Spencer, but it also looks great in any room in the house.

It is designed to mist and infuse a room with the fragrance of your chosen oil and its ceramic cover is beautifully designed with a contemporary finish.

It also has settings which means she can turn it on for 30 minutes or anything up to three hours, as well as colour light settings so she can change it to suit her mood or the ambience of the room. For us this makes it stand out as one of the best gift ideas for her over similar products on the market.

In the words of one happy customer: “I have bought three of these as gifts for other people. I love it so much, I always get compliments. Especially about the design, smell and light effect.”

VIEW AT OLIVER BONAS | £45

5. Godiva Chocolates

Even the name makes us want to dive straight into the box and keep them for ourselves, but these chocolates are the ultimate in indulgence when it comes to a sweet treat that makes an excellent gift idea for her.

This selection of 24 handcrafted chocolates includes white, milk and dark, as well as flavours including praline, caramel, noisette and an intense ganache.

These chocolates use quality ingredients and the cocoa beans used are treated with love and care according to the chocolatiers. They see chocolate as a work of art, which will be evident when she opens the box and looks at its contents.

These chocolates really do look too good to eat, although we gave it a pretty good go, and they are more indulgent than high street brands like Thorntons or Montezumas.

A box of these really is a mouth-watering treat which can be enjoyed over a number of days, if she can make them last that long. But don’t just take our word for it.

One customer wrote: “I’ve been a fan of Godiva chocolate since I was a kid and they just don’t make anything less than delicious. Their chocolate has always had to live up to the highest standard and being online with delivery is a beautiful thing for a chocolate lover like me. An easy and excellent gift for pretty much anyone I know.”

VIEW AT GODIVA CHOCOLATES | £35

6. Forest Bathing Experience

The gift of nature is one of the best gifts around and this Virgin forest bathing experience is perfect for her if she wants to immerse herself in the great outdoors.

Experience the healing powers of a traditional Japanese awareness meditation known as Shinrin-Yoku which is said to help with anxiety, tension and stress.

Starting with a nature walk and set in stunning woodland, this rewilding experience is definitely something to try to get away from the day-to-day grind of life. This is more than just a walk in the woods which is what made it stand out from other more frenetic experiences or nature walks.

It will mean she can switch off from everything around her and immerse herself to rejuvenate and restore her body and mind. We could all certainly do with some of that while taking a break.

One previous forest bather said: “I definitely felt like someone had hit the pause button. Although I didn’t know what to expect, switching off from the outside world for the day left me feeling calm and restored, which is just what I needed.”

VIEW AT VIRGIN EXPERIENCE DAYS

7. Friendship Lamps

We love the ethos behind these Friendship Lamps and think as best gift ideas for her go, this is one that keeps on giving.

These lamps will allow her to connect with friends and family anywhere around the world, meaning it only takes the touch of her hand to experience the joy of connecting with a loved one.

The lamps work by connecting to wifi and being paired through a group ID. When hers lights up a certain colour then the other lamps will too, no matter how far away your loved one. It’s a powerful yet simple way of sending a message to someone you love to let them know you are thinking of them.

Who needs words when there is colour and light to show how you feel? And what better gift to give than the gift of friendship?

One happy lamp owner said: “Nothing was more heart-warming than coming home late on Christmas night and seeing my lamp jump between two colours as my friends from afar were having a “lamp battle”. Seeing someone’s colour come up that you haven’t seen all day, or longer, is just an instant feel-good moment.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £75

8. Patchology Night In Kit

If you are giving her a gift because she is busy but likes to look after her skin then this Patchology kit is great.

The six-piece skincare set contains treats for hands, feet and face and is the ultimate self-care investment for the skin.

She can use it whether she is at home or as part of a pampering session with friends. It’s like having a full-blown spa treatment delivered to her door.

We love the small sachets and were impressed with the amount of product you get for under £30 compared to other self-care kits which don’t contain as much variety.

The kit includes a posh peel pedicure, just let it glow sheet mask, a perfect ten self-warming hand and cuticle mask, chill mode eye gels single, an illuminating eye gels single and a hydrating lip gel single.

One Patchology user said: “This is the perfect kit for a self-care session. Beautiful packaging and great products. I would definitely recommend this. It would make a brilliant gift for yourself or your friends and family. Love the presentation so much. Such a good way to treat yourself.”

VIEW AT CULT BEAUTY | £26.95

9. The Ethical Giftbox

For the eco-conscious woman, the ethical giftbox is a brilliant way of giving a thoughtful present while giving twice.

Not only will you be helping to reduce her carbon footprint, but £1 from every box goes to support four great initiatives helping to fight climate change, end human trafficking, keeping our oceans clean and protecting tribal communities.

Choose from carefully curated boxes from indulgence or creative to self-care, or build your own and personalise it with a recycled Kraft greeting card and colour co-ordinated box filler.

One happy gift box customer said: “A great selection of curated gift boxes. It was very easy to customise your own with a variety of fair trade/sustainable/plastic-free/recycled products to choose from. I would 100% recommend this if you are looking for a kind and thoughtful alternative gift.”

VIEW AT ETHICAL GIFTBOX | FROM £26.65

10. Birthflower Seed Box Set

Did you know that each month of the year has a birth flower attached to it? Well, this gorgeous little seed box set means you can now gift the flower for that month to someone you care about.

This is the best gift idea for her if she loves gardening and flowers. It comes with a personalised terracotta pot and tray, an engraved wooden plant tag and a packet of seeds of her birth flower. Choose from carnation, violet, phlox, daisy, stocks, cornflower, sweet pea, poppy, aster, marigold, chrysanthemum, or snowflake.

Saying it with flowers is always special, but choosing a specific flower which has special meaning makes a gift like this even more precious and at a great price. We haven’t seen anything else like this around which is delivered straight to the door.

Our reviewer said: “The personalisation made this birthflower seedbox set the perfect gift for a significant birthday, but it would be suitable to give at any time of the year.”

VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET | £25

11. Sweaty Betty Soft Rob Beanie

We love a good winter knit, especially when the seasons are changing, and this Sweaty Betty soft rib beanie is a winner in our eyes when looking for a cosy gift. This beanie is made of luxurious merino wool and recycled polyester which makes it sustainable.

The chunky knit classic comes in an assortment of colours so there is plenty of choice. Sweaty Betty never disappoints as their sportswear and clothing is always well made and well fitting, which is why it is one of our top choices when it comes to knitwear gifts for her.

One beanie owner wrote: “It is so soft and warm – the cosiest winter beanie. I love the pop of colour so much I want to buy it in all the other colourways.

VIEW AT SWEATY BETTY | £35

12. Neom Happiness Scented Candle

Nothing says Christmas quite like lighting your favourite candle and cosying in for the evening. And who doesn’t love delicious smells wafting through their home to remind them of the festive season?

The scent of this NEOM candle is gorgeous, plus the jar is pretty and the price point will make it feel like she has been given an indulgent and luxurious gift.

It is one of the best gift ideas for her to make her feel pampered while helping her get into the festive spirit. Relaxing, warming and fabulous, the scent lasts long after the candle has been burnt.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £46

13. Single Breasted Coatigan

We had to check the price of this stylish ‘coatigan’ twice because it’s such a bargain.

The classic single-breasted design is cut in a regular fit so it’s comfy but stylish all year round. It has a smart horn button fastening and two handy side pockets.

And the reviews are fab. “What a fabulous coat, looks really smart and a great fit! Bought for a wedding, looking forward to wearing it,” wrote one happy customer.

But be quick if you like it – stock is selling fast.

VIEW AT MARKS & SPENCER | £45

14. Cashmere Fine-Stripe Bed Socks

Don’t believe that lie that women don’t want socks for Christmas. Trust us on this; cashmere bed socks are a whole other story.

A pair of these cashmere fine-stripe bed socks would definitely make one of the best gifts for her this Christmas – or any time of year – if the ‘her’ in question loves the fluffiest of lounge wear with just a hint of glamour.

Made with yarns certified by The Good Cashmere Standard®, these buttery soft fine-stripe socks from The White Company are a real treat for the feet.

VIEW AT THE WHITE COMPANY | £36

15. Clam Shell Locket Pendant Necklace

Jewellery is always a tricky one when it comes to choosing the best gift for her – you don’t want to overdo it and make her feel awkward but you also can’t beat something sparkly for making the woman in your life feel a little bit special.

We love this clam shell locket pendant necklace because it’s not too showy or extravagant and the price tag won’t set you back, but it’s just right for showing someone that they mean a lot to you.

The clam locket opens to hold a memento and it’s suspended from a beaded chain and finished with a lobster clasp fastening. We definitely wouldn’t mind waking up to find this underneath the Christmas tree on Christmas morning. Just saying.

VIEW AT OLIVER BONAS | £22

16. Sup Insulated Wine Bottle



These snazzy drinks bottles have been a runaway hit this year. Treat the wine lover in your life to one and she’s bound to invite you for a posh picnic sometime soon.

Unlike other similar products, these have a lifetime guarantee and are made from food-grade stainless steel with a rust-free guarantee. The SUP insulated wine bottle holds a large 750ml bottle of wine and can keep it cool for over 24 hours. It has a leak-proof design to ensure no drips or condensation.

You can use this for hot drinks too. Mulled wine, anyone? Or even as a traditional insulated water bottle so it’ll still get plenty of use during Dry January.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £14.99

17. The Little Botanical Succulent Plant Gang

If she is green-fingered but lacking in outside space then why not bring the outdoors inside with these botanical beauties?

This little succulent plant gang is not only easy to look after but a great way of introducing plants into her home.

Potted in black and gold ceramics these will look great grouped together or spread throughout her home, and they are also super easy to care for. Unlike other garden centre succulents, they come as a set and have been chosen to complement one another, which we love.

Plants include a Medium Haworthia Big Band, Medium Crassula, and a Mini Miranda. You can even add a personal message.

One reviewer wrote: “I was blown away by how great these are. I’ve been looking around garden centres and home stores to finish my new en-suite with some greenery. These look just the ticket in the ‘hole’ on the glass shelf in the walk-in shower. Very stylish and really finishes the room. Could not be more pleased with them.”

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £35

18. Spacemasks

Interstellar relaxation is a real thing. Just try a Spacemask and you’ll know what we mean.

It’s the best gift idea for her that keeps on giving. As soon as she sits back and puts it on she will feel like she is being transported to another dimension.

The mask warms up and the soft jasmine smell will send her into a state of deep relaxation.

While other eyemasks have to be warmed up in advance or just block out the light this one does both for her without having to prepare it in advance.

Just pull it out of the packet and set off on a journey of relaxation. Spacemasks are great for letting go of the day’s frustrations and allowing her to recover and re-energise.

Given as a gift on its own or as part of a pamper package, from the moment she opens the box she will want to try one on.

“Spacemasks are my new favourite things. I used the first mask the other night, simply lovely and totally relaxing,” wrote one reviewer. “The power of the mask is immense. I woke the next morning with the mask still in place. The warmth and aromatherapy darkness is like a comforting cocoon.”

VIEW AT JOJO MAMAN BEBE | £15

19. The Taste of Fortnum’s Hamper

Nothing says indulgence like a hamper full of goodies and this one from Fortnum’s is filled to the brim with everything she could want for a decadent afternoon.

There is something about a Fortnum’s hamper which seems more luxurious than other brands. From the wicker basket to the exquisitely packaged goodies inside, this is a best gift idea for her which will be gratefully received.

Tea, champagne, preserves, milk chocolate truffles and a handmade fruitcake is all included and the cost of buying one of the hampers is always less than the cost of buying its contents individually.

A reviewer wrote: “Perfection every time. High quality and beautifully presented items which are very well packaged.”

VIEW AT FORTNUM AND MASON | £75

20. Polaroid Instant Camera

In a digital world there is something quite lovely about being able to take an instant picture and hold the physical image in your hand. This polaroid camera is one of the best gift ideas for her, and for having fun.

Capture important moments in an original polaroid photograph with this new and improved version of the camera. It’s easy to carry around and it also has a timer so everyone can be in the picture. As Polaroid says – point, shoot, keep the picture. There’s just something so nostalgic about using a polaroid as opposed to a filter on a smartphone.

One happy reviewer said: “Love this camera. The photos look really nice. Film is expensive so I am careful with the photos I choose to take! All of my photos so far look really good.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £95.99

21. Macrame DIY Kit

For the crafter in your life, this DIY Macrame Plant Hanger Kit includes Bobbiny Braided 5mm cord, a wooden ring, metal ‘S’ hook, and PDF instructions or printed instructions for her to make something to call her own. Giving the gift of learning a new skill is something she can do alone or with someone. This is one of the best gifts for her if she loves using her hands and learning something new.

Macramé is an art designed for beginners with easy-to-follow instructions. We like this because while it looks complicated, it is easy to follow. The kit is perfect to learn the craft and for gifting to loved ones. It’s also available in six colours: Natural, Blush, Pearl, Laurel, Mustard and Wild Rose. Once finished, her plant hanger will measure between 90 to 100cm and fit a pot of around 13 to 16cm in diameter.

One crafter said: “This was just amazing. I loved every second of making it! The instructions were so easy to follow and the kit came with everything I needed to create the hanger from start to finish.”

View at Etsy

22. UGG Women’s Scuffette Ii Open Back Slippers

These luxuriously soft slippers are a treat for the feet and make a wonderful cosy gift for the woman who likes her home comforts. Kicking off her shoes and encasing tired feet in warm, fleece-lined slippers will feel like heaven after a long day on her feet. The best gifts for her aren’t just glamorous – they’re practical too.

Created from super-soft sheepskin and suede, Ugg slippers offer endless comfort through all seasons. Uggs made the top of our list because we couldn’t find another slipper that compared for style and comfort. They are also durable and long-lasting if given as a gift these slippers will last for years.

One happy customer wrote: “After wearing out numerous expensive German wool slippers every year, I switched to Uggs for durability. Love the Scuffette! I wear these for hours every day.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £16.52

23. Two Birds Cocktail Pouches

Gather the flock for a night in at the nest with Two Birds ready-mixed craft cocktail pouches.

No more swooping around the shops for ingredients and long-winded recipes for the cocktail lover in your life, these pouches are perfect and ready to pour. Each cocktail has been expertly mixed and contains a generous measure of Two Birds spirits to ensure there’s one to suit every taste.

There are eight flavours to choose from including Cuckoo Collins, Cherry Mai Sky, Yellow Hammer, Nestroni, Parrot Punch, Feathertini, Gold Crested Gimlet and the Fan-Tailed Foghorn. They can be bought in boxes of four and delivered straight to her door, which means she can get ready for a night on the tiles without leaving her front room. If she’s a chocoholic, this is undoubtedly one of the best gifts for her.

The colourful packaging makes it look like a party in a box is a cut above other cocktails by mail. As one of our reviewers said: “These pouches put the fun back into cocktail making. All the flavour without the hassle of actually having to make them up ourselves. They were great for enjoying at home with my friends.”

VIEW AT BRITISH HONEY | £24

24. Clever Fox Planner

Easily one of the best gifts for her, this Clever Fox Planner is the perfect pressie for the important woman in your life who knows the value of being organised. Much more than just a planner, it’s designed to help you create a vision for your life, from defining and breaking down your short and long-term goals in each area of your life, to incorporating them into your life on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.

Ideal for anyone keen to boost their productivity and achieve their goals in 2022, this planner contains a detailed step-by-step illustrated guide and comes with 150 colorful planner stickers to ensure your recipient gets the most from it. It’s also beautifully presented in a gift box so it’ll make a perfect impression.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £19.99

25. Cricut Joy

It’s hard to overstate what a brilliant gift this nifty little gadget is. It’s not cheap, granted, but it offers fabulous value for money when you factor in just how much you can do with it. It’s basically a digital cutting machine that can write, draw and cut, and it’s a doddle to connect it to your mobile phone using the Cricut Joy app. From cards and decals to labels and even transfers for t-shirts, there’s not much that the maker in your life won’t be able to make with this.

This is one of the best gifts for her if the lucky recipient is a keen crafter who likes nothing more than spending her time making things for her home or thoughtful gifts for other people. As a bonus, you’re bound to find yourself being gifted some beautiful hand-made treats after handing this over!

VIEW AT CRICUT | £179.99