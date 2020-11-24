Tesco shares urgent Christmas delivery slot advice with customers

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tesco has helped its shoppers who have struggled to secure Christmas food delivery slots by giving them some great advice.

The chain had addressed concerns from shoppers who have failed to reserve an online food home delivery slot in time for the upcoming Christmas period due to increased demand in lockdown.

Tesco issued this statement, “We’re really sorry but we now have very few slots left for 20–24 December. We’re experiencing high demand for slots around Christmas. We’re sorry if you’re not able to book your preferred slot. Take a look at the following tips to help you manage your Christmas shopping with Tesco.”

How to get a Tesco food delivery slot at Christmas

Tesco has outlined a few steps which shoppers should take to limit the difficulty they are having with their festive online shop.

A great tip is to use Tesco’s Click+Collect service – this usually has more availability with slots for just £1.50.

There’s added convenience to this – shoppers can choose which week they want to collect their goods. For those that would rather shop in advance, you can order as much Christmas stock and book a slot just a week before Christmas.

Or if click and collect isn’t for you, you could pay a visit to local Tesco Express to get your hand on fresh food when you want it, without the long wait.

Have you booked a delivery slot but aren’t ready to make your full order?

A spokesperson for Tesco advised, “No problem, you can just add a couple of items and check out to secure your slot. Then come back when you’re ready to finish your order and check out again. Just make sure you make your final amends and check out by 11.45pm on the day before your delivery. The only exception is for Festive Food to Order items, which you must check out by 14 December.”

Want to amend your order as many times as you like?

Tesco told customers, “There’s no limit to the number of times you can amend your order. The one thing to remember is, if you’ve made a change, you’ll need to check out again (please see tip below on Festive Food to Order). We only charge for the order on the day of delivery, so you don’t have to worry about being charged every time you check out.”

Buying Festive Food? Check out closes earlier.

Tesco advised, “If you have any Festive Food to Order items in your Christmas basket, you’ll need to check them out by 11.45pm on 14 December. You can still amend other items that aren’t part of Festive Food to Order until 11.45pm on the day before your delivery. But you won’t be able to amend a Festive Food to Order item unless you want to remove it completely. Also, to make sure you get your order, please avoid changing your slot date.”