We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

L'Oréal Paris Wonder Water is half-price on Amazon - but you'll have to be quick to snap it up as it's so popular a bottle is sold every minute.

When it comes to looking good in lockdown, we want that low-cost, quick-fix treatment and L’Oréal Paris certainly delivers with its brand new Wonder Water hair treatment.

Beauty editors have been raving about it everywhere – and it even went viral on TikTok – the secret ingredient is patent-pending Lamellar water technology, which smooths hair with its moisturising agents and amino acids – tests found that all hair types were 10 times smoother with less breakage after use.

L’Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Wonder Water

Perfect for transforming damaged hair or giving your tresses a revival while hair salons are closed and you’ve been forced to attempt an at-home haircut.

The incredible stuff has been impressing beauty fans with its insanely affordable price tag and you can now get it for less than a fiver thanks to an incredible Amazon offer.

Once you’ve ordered a bottle, here’s how you use it. Simply apply the Wonder Water to the lengths of your hair only as it is a rinse-out conditioning treatment. But it can be used up to three times per week.

Using a zig-zag motion, apply one dose if you have fine to medium hair, or two to three for thick and curly, textured hair. Add an extra dose if your hair is very long.

Massage into your hair for eight seconds (as the name suggests) and then rinse, following with conditioner if needed. Then blow-dry your hair for extra shiny results.

Video of the Week

And it’s so good it’s been getting rave reviews from people who’ve tried it. One user wrote, ‘I was a bit dubious how something can work in 8 seconds, I don’t know what kind of wizardry is at work here but I really did make a massive difference after only that time! My hair feels smoother, softer and it’s shinier.’

Another added, ‘My hair is definitely much smoother, stronger and shinier after using this product and also so much softer and easier to comb. I have long waist length coloured hair and this product worked perfectly for me and left no residue and did not weigh down my hair.’