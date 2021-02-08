We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Asda is offering an incredible Prosecco bargain for Valentine's Day, slashing the price of fizz to less than a fiver.

Asda’s Prosecco offer will be running until Valentine’s Day itself, giving shoppers enough time to snap up a bottle for date night.

The bargain bottle of bubbles is usually priced at £6 but is on offer for just £4.95 right now.

The Italian bubbly has tasting notes of zesty lemon, pear and apple fruit flavours, with a hint of sweetness which is well balanced by a refreshing ‘crisp acidity ‘. A delicious wine – perfect with Miso prawn skewers.

Not mention the bottle of fizz scooped bronze at the 2019 Decanter Awards. Thanks to Asda it’s so easy to try something a little more sophisticated on a budget this Valentine’s.

So, if you’ve already stocked up on other great alcohol deals; you can still add another cheeky bottle to complete your night.

Although you’ll have to be quick as this is a limited time offer so be sure to bag yours in time!