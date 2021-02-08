Asda is offering an incredible Prosecco bargain for Valentine's Day, slashing the price of fizz to less than a fiver.
Asda’s Prosecco offer will be running until Valentine’s Day itself, giving shoppers enough time to snap up a bottle for date night.
The bargain bottle of bubbles is usually priced at £6 but is on offer for just £4.95 right now.
The Italian bubbly has tasting notes of zesty lemon, pear and apple fruit flavours, with a hint of sweetness which is well balanced by a refreshing ‘crisp acidity ‘. A delicious wine – perfect with Miso prawn skewers.
Not mention the bottle of fizz scooped bronze at the 2019 Decanter Awards. Thanks to Asda it’s so easy to try something a little more sophisticated on a budget this Valentine’s.
So, if you’ve already stocked up on other great alcohol deals; you can still add another cheeky bottle to complete your night.
Although you’ll have to be quick as this is a limited time offer so be sure to bag yours in time!
An Asda spokesperson assured customers that they could shop a bottle in-store or online saying, “We know Brits are looking for ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home.
“We’re pleased to be able to help them to save money and enjoy their favourite fizz for a fraction of the price.”
The next best deals spotted come from M&S, which is selling its standard Prosecco for £5.03, Aldi which has a Costellore Fizzante DOC available for £4.99. But if you’re willing to spare a little more cash for a truly special bottle – Selfridges has an IL Gusto sparkling 22-carat gold cuvée for £31.
Be sure to add a bottle of bubbly to your shopping basket when you do your essential shopping this week, you wouldn’t want to take on that zoom dinner date without it…