Looking for the best places to buy alcohol online that don’t charge an arm and a leg for delivery? We’ve got you covered.

Whether you’ve got a special event coming up, a dinner party around the corner or you just want to stock up your alcohol cupboard – it’s time to get acquainted with these brilliant online alcohol outlets boasting great quality wines, beers and spirits (from across the globe) at convenient prices.

From specialist wine sites offering expert picks to Aldi wines and a one stop whiskey shop, you’re sure to find your favourite tipple online and available to order to your door. We just recommend reminding yourself of the health benefits of wine and reacquainting yourself with some tried-and-tested hangover cures to fend off any alcohol ordering anxiety first.

The best places to buy alcohol online:

1. Waitrose Cellar

One of the most reliable places to buy alcohol online, Waitrose Cellar offer a huge range of wines and champagnes, sold either in individual bottles or cases. There is no minimum order but with fantastic offers on a great selection, it works out more affordable in the long run to stock up. As well as wines, they also sell spirits and beers at good prices.

Best for: Good quality wines with service you can depend on.

Delivery options: Next Day delivery is currently unavailable. Standard Delivery takes up to 5 working days and is free on orders over £150, or costs £5.95. Waitrose also offer Named Day delivery for £8.95, or is free on orders over £250.

2. DrinkWell

Those seeking low calorie wines should look no further than DrinkWell – offering all your favourite red, white, rose and sparkling wines, plus spirits and beers, but with more than half the calories per bottle. Perfect for those on a diet or looking to cut back but still enjoy a glass of wine or two in the evenings.

Best for: Low-calorie alcohol offerings, including wine, spirits and low-calorie beer.

Delivery options: UK Mainland Delivery is priced at £6.99 and this stays the same no matter how many cases you order. DrinkWell also offer a Saturday Delivery for £7.99 for orders placed before 9pm on Thursday. Highlands and Northern Ireland delivery is charged at £9.99.

3. The Drink Shop

Traditionally a whole seller for global brands, delivering to bars and restaurants worldwide, there’s seemingly no wine, beer or spirit that The Drink Shop doesn’t have. Along with all your favourite beverages, you can also buy a range of glass and barware if you’re looking to step things up a notch.

Best for: Global alcohol brands that aren’t available elsewhere online.

Delivery options: Next Day Delivery available from £8.99, 2 day and 3 day delivery also available with Saturday service at £10.99 delivery charge.

4. Roberson Wine

An independent, family-run, award-winning online wine retailer, Roberson Wines has no minimum order. They supply some of the country’s best restaurants (in total, 70 Michelin Stars and counting) and offer quality and value at every level.

Best for: Wines for dinner parties and special occasions.

Delivery options: Standard delivery is £9.99. Free delivery for orders over £100. No minimum order. Deliveries take around 3-5 working days.

5. Slurp

Featured on many best wine retailer lists, Slurp sells direct to the consumer and has its own Wine Club. The club starts at £30 per month and you can use your fee to buy any wine. You get a discount, access to tastings and events and to your own Slurp advisor.

Best for: Specialist wine knowledge and their monthly wine club.

Delivery options: Slurp offer next day delivery and 2 day delivery with prices varying on the number of bottles ordered. Orders of up to two bottles will be delivered by Royal Mail and cost £3.95 (48 hour delivery) or £5.95 (next day delivery) or is free on orders over £100. Orders with 2 or more bottles will be sent by DPD and costs £7.95 for next day delivery, which is again free on orders over £100.International delivery is currently unavailable due to Brexit restrictions.

6. Majestic

The well-known wine retailer also offers an online service. They have an extensive range of cheap wine, beers and fizz.

Best for: Ordering mix-and-match cases, enabling you to get your hands on wine from as little as £4.79 a bottle.

Delivery options: Standard delivery is £6.95 or free on orders over £150. Nominated Day Delivery is £8.95 or free on orders over £150.

7. Master of Malt

Masters of Malt have a huge selection of whiskies from all around the world, as well as plenty of choice for gins, rums and cocktail apparatus to go with them. Can’t decide? Go for the World Whisky Blend – a blend of whiskies from all around the globe in one bottle, perfect for mixing.

Best for: Whisky lovers, with sample size whiskies available for under £4.

Delivery options: Fast Delivery available on orders before 9.01pm, starting from £4.95.

8. Lay & Wheeler

Operating since 1854, Lay & Wheeler is one of England’s oldest fine wine merchants. They have great offers on wine, all selected by trusted experts.

Best for: Wine connoisseurs

Delivery options: £15 delivery for standard Mainland UK orders will arrive within 7 days.

9. Fourpure Brewing Company

London-based brewing company, Fourpure is the place to buy high-quality craft beers online. Available in 30L kegs or standard cans, their core range features a great selection of lager, stout, classic and citrus IPA beers. If the unique packaging alone wasn’t enough, they also have a reliable delivery service so you can be drinking your beers in 1-3 working days.

Best for: Craft beer lovers

Delivery options: Standard Delivery in 1-3 working days costs £6.00.

10. Aldi

Budget supermarket Aldi is a great place to grab bargain booze online, with many of their picks having picked up prestigious wine awards in recent years too. Easy to order online, there’s a huge selection for you to choose from with a great delivery offer on bottles of 6 or more.

Best for: Award-winning wines at low prices

Delivery options: Free delivery orders of 6 bottles or more. Otherwise net day delivery is £6.95 and standard delivery £4.95.

11. Honest Grapes

Started by a group of wine enthusiasts, Honest Grapes is known for its superb wine quality and has fans around the globe. There’s also a Wine Club option for a monthly fee – giving you discounts and access to wine events and tutorials.

Best for: Artisan wines and discounts for Wine Club members

Delivery options: Standard delivery is £12.50 or free on orders over £75. London customers can also take advantage of their same day delivery service before 11am – which is £27.50 or free for orders over £75.

12. The Bottle Club

One of the easiest places to buy alcohol online, shop with The Bottle Club and explore new craft spirits, as well as the classic brands that you know and love. With prices in the same range that you would expect from your local supermarket, it’s a great alternative to buying in person. They also sell miniatures, perfect for making a one-off cocktail and ready-made cocktails in cans.

Best for: Cocktail lovers and Spirit enthusiasts

Delivery options: Standard 3-5 working days delivery costs £4.99, or free when you spend over £100. Priority Delivery is also available when ordered before 2pm:1-3 working days costs £7.99.

13. Wanderlust Wine

Wanderlust Wine are champions of the small producer and a great place to buy alcohol online. The company was set up to offer sustainable, quality wine by producers who love what they do. The company’s founder is an ex-chef with a degree in Food & Wine Technology so he certainly knows his stuff!

Best for: Independent wine

Delivery options: Free delivery on orders over £100 or £6.95 on other orders.

14. Winebuyers

Free to join, Winebuyers is an exclusive online wine club, which connects its members directly with some of the best vineyards, specialist merchants and distilleries in the world.

Best for: Big discounts on specialist wine (Up to 50% off!)

Delivery options: Delivery costs and times vary depending on which wine you order.

15. Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer has a wine shop which stocks some great bottles. They’re usually sold by a case of six and bottles start from just £6.

Best for: Those partial to M&S quality

Delivery options: Free standard delivery when you spend over £100 or £4.99 for orders under. Next day delivery is available and costs £6.99 or is free on orders under £150.

16. Borough Wines

Borough Market is famous all across the World for its quality food and drink and Borough Wines is no exception; they sell carefully selected superb quality wines.

Best for: Great savings courtesy of their daily special wine offerings.

Delivery options: Standard delivery (5 working days) costs £10. Alternatively you can click and collect fro free from the market.

