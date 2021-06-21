Save a MASSIVE 60% on bulk boxes of Marmite crisps – plus big discounts on other quirky flavours

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sure there’s the classic cheese and onion, the safe salt and vinegar and the ever reliable ready salted – but are you one crisp lover who can’t get enough of one of Walkers more controversial crisp flavours?

We’ve got good news, with Amazon offering up to an enormous 60% on all your favourite Walkers. From marmite to tomato ketchup, to the more conventional roast chicken or cheesy wotsits, there’s plenty of deals on these bumper crisps box bundles. And with 32 packets in a box you’re guaranteed to make a great saving too – exclusively this Amazon Prime Day.

Walkers Marmite Crisps Box

Love them or hate them these marmite crisps are still very much in production (despite continuing to divide the nation). With a whopping 61% off the normal guide price, this Walkers Marmite Crisps Box is the BIGGEST crisp discount you’ll probably ever see – so be sure to make use of it and order a box now.

Monster Munch Pickled Onion

These pickled onion crisps are a real pop on the palate and arguably not a flavour loved by all. But for those who can’t get enough, treat yourself to these Monster Much Pickled Onion Crisps now to bag yourself a brilliant 38% off.

Walkers Worcester Sauce Crisps Box

We’ll admit, we’re more at home with Worcester sauce in our Spaghetti Bolognese than topping our favourite branded crisps. Yet some people love the tangy taste of these Walkers Worcester Sauce Crisps Box which are currently boasting 34% off for the next 48 hours on Amazon.

Walkers Tomato Ketchup Crisps Box

Everyone’s condiment of choice has become a crisp crowdpleaser for some – so make sure you order the bumper Walkers Tomato Ketchup Crisps Box and save yourself £5 in the process.

Walkers Prawn Cocktail Crisps Box

What is it about Prawn Cocktail flavoured crisps that we can’t get enough of? We’ll be ordering this huge Walkers Prawn Cocktail Crisps Box and living our best crisps lives, happy in the knowledge that we’ve saved a nifty £8 too this Prime Day.

Walkers Crisps French Fries

These Walkers crisps are truly a weird and wonderful classic! Shaped like french fried, this Walkers Crisps French Fries box is a must-have if you love your crisps to be anything but boring. They come in a great range of flavours, with Ready Salted on sale this week for Prime Day.

So whether it’s for you or someone else, take a look at the smashing reductions to be had this Amazon Prime Day.

