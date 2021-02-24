We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Desperate to know when Primark is re-opening? A date has been confirmed!

There is finally light at the end of the tunnel, with Boris Johnson finally revealing the roadmap out of lockdown this week.

With plans in place to get England out of current lockdown rules, plans are in place to gradually lift restrictions.

This means that non-essential retail will be allowed to open within months – and Primark shoppers are dying to get through shop doors.

If you’re fan of the famously affordable high street shop, you’ve probably spent much of the past year wondering why Primark don’t deliver.

When is Primark re-opening?

Luckily, Primark has finally confirmed it’ll be welcoming shoppers back for normal trading hours very soon.

‘Primark welcomes the news that we have a provisional opening date of 12 April for our stores in England,’ a statement from the retailer confirmed.

‘We know our customers will be thrilled and we can’t wait to welcome them back into our stores.’

Primark CEO Paul Marchant has assured shoppers that Covid safety features and rules will be in place in stores.

“We know that life for our customers is going to look different for a while. We want our stores to be safe and reassuring places to shop and work. While it might take a little longer to get into our stores, once inside, customers will find all their favourite Primark products and we have worked hard to make sure that clear signage and extra help will be there to guide them through the changes we have made to allow for social distancing.

“We will adopt all government safety advice as a minimum in our stores and have benefited from our experience in the other markets in Europe where we have already opened successfully. As we open, we will continue to look at best practice across the retail sector and amend our measures appropriately.”