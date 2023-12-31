More parents than ever are making New Year’s resolutions to improve their parenting skills in 2024

New research has found that New Year's resolutions aimed at improving parenting skills and family life are some of 2024's biggest goals for the world population.

With the New Year upon us, so is the time to set our goals for the upcoming year. Whether you're looking for New Year's resolutions for kids in 2024 and top tips on how to succeed too, or you're searching out New Year’s resolutions to improve parent/teen relationships, there's plenty of expert advice to help you along your way.

And you wouldn't be alone is doing this. New research collected in the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health shows that three quarters of all parents make resolutions throughout the year, with most of them choosing New Year’s Eve as a symbolic reset to start anew.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So why do we wait till New Year's to change our approach to parenting and other aspects of our lives? According to Sarah Clark, M.P.H, co-director of the research, “Milestone occasions, such as the start of a new calendar or school year, present families with opportunities for self-reflection and motivation to improve an area of physical and emotional health."

The top resolution among parents is the desire to change their parenting approach - Nearly half of mothers and a third of fathers have resolved to do so in 2024! Whether they want to develop a little more patience and try out 2023's biggest parenting style, gentle parenting, or they want to stop yelling at their kids to make them happier and more successful, lots of families will be going into the new year with new parenting intentions.

Another top resolution is reducing screentime for both the child and parent themselves. Despite the fact we know that screens are not the enemy and we shouldn't feel guilty about screentime, it's understandable that getting off the tech is a wish for many.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Health-related goals are also some of the most popular resolutions for parents, the research shows. Some want to cook healthier meals while others wish to do more exercise and get their kids to be active too.

Even making a non-health related goal, for example by resolving to cut down your screentime to just one hour a day or to change your parenting approach, the benefits will likely also, indirectly, improve your health and the health of your family.

“Setting goals to improve parenting can help parents define their values and priorities and have positive effects on the health and well being of the whole family,” Clark said. It also will show your children the importance of taking action and foster a wish in them to continually work on themselves and their goals. According to Clark, “Goal-setting helps kids learn to be accountable for their actions and develop a growth mindset.”