60 healthy family meals

From Tom Kerridge’s butternut squash pasta bake to the Hairy Bikers Spanish style chicken, we’ve got lots of healthy family meals to choose from.

Catering for the family night after night can become a bit tedious especially when it comes to thinking about what to make each time. Our array of healthy family meals are sure to inspire. We’ve got plenty to choose from including recipes for meat-eater, vegetarians, dairy-free diets, and fussy eaters too.

Healthy doesn’t always mean catering to a diet. These healthy dinner ideas opt for homemade sauces, plenty of vegetables, lower-fat ingredients, and low-calorie swaps. It’s about making sure your family eats right, are getting some if not all of their 5-a-day and are enjoying their dinners too.

All of the recipes we’ve included in this roundup are delicious but we have a few recommendations. Our healthy burger and chips use lean beef mince and swap deep-fried chips for oven baked instead.

Our healthy cottage pie is a hearty meal packed with a rich tomato and Worcestershire sauce-infused sauce. Topped with a generous amount of mash, this cottage pie is guaranteed to keep your family fuller for longer despite it only being 247 calories per serving.

Or if you’re looking for something a bit fierier, our healthy chicken and potato curry is a perfect choice. Tender chicken, soft potatoes, and heaps of spinach. Serve with rice or Naan bread for mopping up the lightly spiced sauce.

See the rest of our healthy family meals below for more inspiration…