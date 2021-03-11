60 healthy family meals

From Tom Kerridge’s butternut squash pasta bake to the Hairy Bikers Spanish style chicken, we’ve got lots of healthy family meals to choose from.
Catering for the family night after night can become a bit tedious especially when it comes to thinking about what to make each time. Our array of healthy family meals are sure to inspire. We’ve got plenty to choose from including recipes for meat-eater, vegetarians, dairy-free diets, and fussy eaters too.
Healthy doesn’t always mean catering to a diet. These healthy dinner ideas opt for homemade sauces, plenty of vegetables, lower-fat ingredients, and low-calorie swaps. It’s about making sure your family eats right, are getting some if not all of their 5-a-day and are enjoying their dinners too.
All of the recipes we’ve included in this roundup are delicious but we have a few recommendations. Our healthy burger and chips use lean beef mince and swap deep-fried chips for oven baked instead.
Our healthy cottage pie is a hearty meal packed with a rich tomato and Worcestershire sauce-infused sauce. Topped with a generous amount of mash, this cottage pie is guaranteed to keep your family fuller for longer despite it only being 247 calories per serving.
Or if you’re looking for something a bit fierier, our healthy chicken and potato curry is a perfect choice. Tender chicken, soft potatoes, and heaps of spinach. Serve with rice or Naan bread for mopping up the lightly spiced sauce.
See the rest of our healthy family meals below for more inspiration…
Tom Kerridge’s chicken pearl barley soup
Tom's hearty, healthy soup is packed with vegetables such as carrots, celery, courgette and leeks. The pearl barely gives it a bit of bite and will leave everyone feeling fuller for longer.
Chilli con carne
A 100g portion of this chilli has just 101 calories, so an average serving will only set you back around 200 calories. You can adapt the recipe if you’re catering for the whole family, like leaving out the red wine for example.
Quorn Sausage Pasta Bake
This Quorn sausage pasta bake is not only family-friendly, it's vegetarian too made with Quorn. Quorn sausages are lower in fat and calories than your average pork sausages.
Weight Watchers Cajun chicken
Weight Watchers Cajun chicken is a one-pot wonder that takes just 15 minutes to prep and brings two of our favourites together, chicken and rice. Each tender cut of chicken is infused with cajun spice, so every bite is bursting with flavour.
Fish burger wraps
A healthier take on a burger, this fish burger is wrapped up with plenty of fresh salad (and a tasty gherkin). Using wraps rather than burger buns makes them lighter and healthier but they still taste great.
Tuna pasta bake
Tuna pasta bake is a firm family favourite that uses store cupboard staples such as pasta and tinned tuna. Protein-rich tuna is good for omega-3, while the carbohydrates in the pasta will give you an energy boost.
Weight Watchers black bean shakshuka
Ready in just 30 minutes, Weight Watchers black bean shakshuka is infused with paprika, cayenne pepper and fresh red chillies. Serve with rice or crusty bread for dipping.
Mushroom ragu with courgetti
Meat-free mushroom ragu is quick to prepare. Mushrooms and Quorn make a chunky ragu that's better for you and instead of pasta, we've snuck in extra veg in the form or courgetti, or courgette ribbons.
Tom Kerridge’s butternut squash pasta bake
Tom's comforting butternut squash pasta bake has layers of macaroni pasta, soft butternut squash and heaps of cheese. Sprinkle with pumpkin seeds before serving for that extra health kick.
Tarragon pesto pasta with peas and prawns
Our prawn tacos with grilled fish take leftover cooked prawns and fish and transform them into a spicy, Cajun-like filler for fresh and zesty tacos.
Cauliflower pizza
This delicious pizza is made from cauliflower. The standard pizza base is swapped for a cauliflower pizza base instead. A great way to eat an extra portion of veg on what isn't usually the healthiest dinner.
Ramen soup
Make your own noodle soup with this easy recipe that's bursting with veg like Tenderstem broccoli, mushrooms and aubergine. The ginger, soy sauce and miso make this soup extra flavoursome.
Mini roasted cauliflowers with tomato sauce
Mini roasted cauliflowers with simple tomato sauce are so easy to make and a fantastic way to get more vegetables into your family dinner.
Vegan burgers
Made with beetroot, sweet potato, mixed grains and quinoa, these vegan burgers are filling and healthy all in one. Serve with homemade chips or keep it healthy with a light salad or roasted veg.
Chicken fusion salad
Add leftover chicken to a fresh salad with vegetable strips and a little ginger and chill for extra flavour. Drizzle with a homemade dressing made from ginger, red chillies and red wine vinegar.
Chicken casserole
This chicken casserole recipe is healthy and filling, with each portion
working out at round 390 calories. This is a great way to make sure the whole family gets a few portions of vegetables too.
Wholewheat spaghetti with roasted veg
Our wholewheat spaghetti with roasted veg serves six and is ready on the table in just 20 minutes. This vegetarian dish is a healthy family meal made with aubergines, wholewheat spaghetti and infused with lemons, basil and mint.
Butternut squash and sage risotto
Give your risotto a healthy and flavoursome boost by adding hearty chunks of butternut squash. The butternut squash counts towards your 5-a-day. You can opt to leave the white wine out of this risotto to make it even healthier.
Hearty root and barley soup
Packed with veggies and chicken, this hearty root and barley soup is the perfect recipe for getting the whole family eating well. Not only is this soup low-fat, it also only works out at 259 calories per serving.
Quorn, squash and spinach lasagne
Try this veg-packed Quorn, squash and spinach lasagne. Make the cheese sauce from scratch using semi-skimmed milk and cornflour. Serve with a fresh side salad or seasonal veg.
Winter root vegetable tagine
Our winter root vegetable tagine includes carrots, parsnips, sweet potatoes and butternut squash - that's four of your 5-a-day. All infused in a rich tomato, harissa sauce.
Roasted ratatouille pasta
Ratatouille is a tasty vegetable stew packed full of plenty of vegetables including peppers, courgette, aubergine and plum tomatoes. Toss with garganelli or penne pasta and serve.
Hairy Bikers’ Spanish-style chicken bake
Working out at only 370 calories per serving, this bake is packed with protein, thanks to the chicken, which will keep you fuller for longer and includes veggies such as onion, tomato and peppers.
Roast butternut squash
This tasty stuffed-veg recipe packed with pepper, courgette, and butternut squash is just 223 calories a serving. The butternut squash is a great source of vitamins A and C.
Slow cooker Asian chicken thighs
These slow cooker Asian chicken thighs take around 4 hours to cook in a slow cooker so make sure you prepare it in advance. The soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, agave syrup and ketjap manis make this chicken extra tender and sticky.
Ainsley Harriott’s chicken pasta with peas
Watch our step-by-step video to make this delicious meal by celeb chef, Ainsley Harriott. This dish takes 20 mins to make and is a great recipe for using up leftovers including frozen peas you might have in the freezer and cooked chicken from your Sunday roast.
Mango yogurt curry
Substituting fruit for your meat might sound a little unusual but this delicious and easy mango curry is well worth a try. The soft pieces of sweet mango and rich tomato sauce work wonders together.
Spiced baked chicken with couscous
This spicy baked chicken with couscous makes a healthier alternative to pasta or rice and the sauce is made from scratch so you know exactly which ingredients are used to make it.
Baked fish and chips
Baked fish with pesto crust and chips is a healthier alternative to takeaway fish and chips. This healthy family meal is only 393 calories per serving.
Potato salad with mackerel
Oily fish like mackerel are a great source of omega-3. This tasty salad brings mackerel and warm new potatoes together to make one filling salad which is ready in just 15 mins.
Beef and vegetable stir-fry
This beef and vegetable stir-fry is a low-calorie option, which will keep you fuller for longer, thanks to the beef, and is a great way to get the family eating veggies too. You can swap the beef for other meats like pork or chicken. It’s a great recipe for using up leftovers.
Beef casserole
The homemade stock in this recipe makes it a much healthier option in comparison to using shop-bought or readymade stock. Cutting the fat off of the beef also adds to the healthy factor of this dish. The stock is so tasty, you could hide lots of fresh veggies in this casserole too.
Lemon turkey meatballs
Substitute traditional red meat for a lighter turkey mince and add broccoli for an extra-nutritious meal. This recipe serves four.
Smoked salmon and asparagus omelette
This tasty smoked salmon and asparagus omelette doesn't take long to make and is packed with protein from the eggs and salmon, which will keep you fuller for longer.
Homemade takeaway kebab
Swap the takeaway kebab for the homemade version instead. You can control portion sizes, put whatever sauce you like on it.
Chicken and cashew stir-fry
Whip up this speedy and delicious stir-fry tonight for the whole family. It's packed full of protein from the chicken and cashews and is a great way to get some of your 5-a-day in one meal. Drizzle in a light soya sauce and it's ready to be served in under half an hour.
Caribbean chicken curry
This fiery chicken curry is perfect if you fancy a change from your usual chicken curry. Made with fresh mango and spiced red chilli, serve this curry with kidney beans and rice. If you want to opt for a lighter version served with salad.
Slimming World’s grilled mackerel
Fish is an excellent source of protein and is full of omega-3. Rustle up this healthy mackerel with salad for a light, summery dinner or serve with homemade potato wedges or chips baked in the oven instead of fried in oil.
Hairy Bikers Thai chicken and coconut curry
This delicious Thai curry by the Hairy Bikers is one of their Hairy Dieters classics and the perfect healthy dinner option using veggies like peppers and onion, half-fat coconut milk for the base of the sauce and plenty of chicken to keep you fuller for longer.
Burrito
Substitute your traditional meat for vegetables in these flavour-packed wraps. You can swap the white tortilla wraps for brown ones instead too, to make them even healthier. Serve with a freshly prepared salad and homemade salsa.
Healthy chicken casserole
This healthy chicken casserole is brimming with vegetables such as carrots, onion, celery and potatoes. Infused with rosemary, this recipe uses chicken thigh meat, which once cooked in the stock, falls off the bone.
Chicken tagine with couscous
If you're looking for something light and refreshing for dinner, this chicken tagine with couscous is the perfect choice. The protein from the chicken will keep your whole family nice and full, and the couscous is a much healthier alternative to rice.
Three step carrot soup
A tasty soup makes a great light lunch or dinner. This three-step carrot soup is only 103 calories a portion - serve with wholemeal bread for a more filling meal.
Salmon pasta with creme fraiche
Introduce more omega-3-rich salmon into your family's meals with this quick and easy pasta recipe. Use a low-fat creme fraiche to keep the calories low.
Salmon stir-fry
You can adapt this easy salmon stir-fry based on which veggies you have in the fridge. The honey, soy sauce and sprinkling of walnuts add both sweet and earthy flavours to this dish.
Stir-fry prawns with mushroom and broccoli
Stir-frying is a healthy way to cook food especially if you limit the amount of oil you use. This stir-fry prawns with mushrooms and broccoli takes just 15 mins.
Chunky vegetable soup
This chunky vegetable soup is a quick and healthy family meal. Serve yours chunky, or blend the vegetables into a tasty broth.
Broccoli and salmon tagliatelle
A simple pasta dish that contains a third of your recommended daily allowance of Vitamin C. The tender broccoli and soft, flaky salmon pair perfectly together.
Prawn tacos with grilled fish
Our prawn tacos with grilled fish are a tasty way to get some of your five-a-day. Get our healthy family prawn tacos.
Courgette pasta bake
It tastes so delicious, it's hard to believe this pasta bake from Rosemary Conley has only 2g of fat per serving.
Chicken casserole
This classic chicken casserole is a firm family favourite, especially in the winter months. The tender chicken chunks absorb all the juices and flavours from the stock. Packed with heaps of veggies including carrots and onion.
Vegetarian pie
This meat-free veggie pie is the perfect low calorie meal to serve up mid-week. Made with ready-made filo pastry, protein-rich lentils and plenty of sweet roasted vegetables this is delicious just served up with a simple salad or steamed veggies.
Spring chicken tray bake with green vegetables
It’s so easy to throw together this spring chicken tray bake and you can mix and match it with whatever vegetables you have in your fridge. Plus, it’s ready in only 30 minutes.
Baked sausage and gnocchi gratin
This baked sausage and gnocchi gratin is a hearty and healthy family dinner option. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days.
Mexican stuffed chicken with red rice
Our Mexican stuffed chicken with red rice is spiced with jalapeño peppers. Packed with plenty of flavour, this mouth-watering recipe is perfect served with fresh salad.
Chicken and chorizo filo pie
This low-calorie meal is infused with chorizo and is topped with a crisp, golden filo pastry top. Filo pastry is a much lower-fat option that shortcrust pastry.
One-pot sausage and squash roast
You can prepare this one-pot sausage and squash roast in just 10 minutes. All roasted together the sausages, squash and new potatoes are infused in paprika, drizzled in lemon and finished with creme fraiche.
wild-mushroom-risotto
This wild mushroom risotto is bursting with flavour thanks to the garlic, almond milk and variety of mushrooms including porcini and chestnut.
Sage pork chop with vegetable pasta
Our sage pork chops with vegetable pasta is a great source of protein which will keep you fuller for longer and keep hunger at bay in the evening.
King Prawn Stir Fry
Ready and on the table in just 10 minutes, this healthy family meal is full of fresh flavours and packed with veggies too such as red pepper, onion and bok choi. You can swap the prawns for chicken pieces or tofu instead for the veggie option.
