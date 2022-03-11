Make this Mother’s Day one to remember with John Lewis and AirPods

Presenting a gift for someone who’s worth making a song and dance about.

It’s an occasion that falls just once a year, but most of us are aware that being a mother is a 24-hour, 365-day responsibility. So it’s only right to spoil her with the very best during this year’s Mother’s Day celebration.

A gift in-keeping with modern motherhood and life’s little pleasures, Apple AirPods are our pick for the perfect Mother’s Day present this year. And the all-new third-generation model, with it’s special features and immersive sound quality is exactly what she’ll want to unwrap on that significant Sunday.

Available online via John Lewis – the pioneers in personal customer service – you can shop your gift with ease and confidence. Safe in the knowledge that this desired buy will be delivered to your door in-time for the treasured celebration.

Sound that surrounds

Apple have added spatial audio to the roster of benefits the new model brings. This features dynamic head tracking to collate the sounds all around her, creating a three-dimensional listening experience for music, movies, TV shows and more. In short, it’ll immerse and transport your mum – as if she’s in her own concert hall, theatre or cinema.

2021 Apple AirPods with MagSafe Charging Case (3rd Generation) | £159 – John Lewis

Music on a more personal note

New technology takes these 3rd generation AirPods to the next level. Equipped with adaptive EQ (that’s equalisation), this automatically tunes the music to the shape of your mum’s ear – offering a richer, more consistent listening experience.

Customisation remains the key here, with new inward-facing microphones equipped in Airpods to detect what she’s hearing. They work to adjust the frequencies – between low and mid-range – to faithfully deliver each note of the song pitch-perfectly.

Innovative design

The 3rd generation is Apple’s most considered AirPods yet. Boasting a lightweight and contoured design, these headphones adjust perfectly to the angle of your mother’s ear for maximum comfort and added listening pleasure. The stem has been recrafted and is shorter without the plastic tips of it’s predecessors. The result? A sleeker, softer fit with added style.

On-the-go power

Airpods are the ultimate accessory for those leading an active and on-the-go lifestyle. School drop-offs, her gym session, a supermarket shop – these earphones will see mums through a jam-packed day, thanks to the up-to six hours of listening time from a single charge.

What’s more, this new longer battery life increases further to 30 hours with the included MagSafe and wireless compatible Charging Case. Plus a quick 5-minute top-up in the case is enough to boost listening time to around an hour.

Crystal clear clarity

Conversations couldn’t be clearer with Apple’s 3rd generation AirPods. A special acoustic mesh covers the inset microphone in each earbud, which works against wind noise, minimising sound motion when on a call. Louder and crisp, theres no longer a battle against the elements when chatting with loved ones.

Adapt for life

Perspiration have met their match with Apple’s latest model. Both the AirPods and the MagSafe Charging Case have been deemed sweat and water resistant by the professionals (rated IPX4). So mums can work out minus the worries.

Added extras

Airpods purchased at John Lewis come with a two-year guarantee included. An undoubtedly handy perk to have for those with kids – when accidents are prone to happening. You can also benefit from John Lewis’s Interest Free Credit on Apple Airpods that carries a 0% APR Representative (*Subject to status and terms and conditions apply).

The first six months of Apple Music streaming are also free with your AirPods purchase. This means over 90 million songs and 30,000 playlists ad-free for mum to immerse herself in.

Get Mother’s Day wrapped up early with Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) available at John Lewis.

Video of the Week: