There’s no greater friend or support than a mother. From raising us as kids to sticking by us as moody teenagers and being the occasional shoulder to cry on – they’ve always had our backs – which is often why we celebrate Mother’s Day every year in the UK.

Though the traditional day started several centuries ago it has remained an important date in the calendar and has evolved to include the custom shop-bought or handmade Mother’s Day card and flowers or generous gifts.

Whilst Sunday 14 March is set to be a different Mother’s Day this year amidst the UK lockdown – there are still ways to you can show your love.

To help prepare you for the annual event, we share some fascinating facts and ideas on how to make the day as memorable as your mum.

Why do we celebrate Mother’s Day?

Celebrating motherhood goes back to the Ancient Greeks. In their spring festival, they celebrated the goddess Rhea, considered the Mother of the Gods. Rhea was closely associated with another mother goddess, Cybele, whom the Romans honoured.

Mothering Sunday

Since at least the 16th century, Mothering Sunday has featured in the UK Christian calendar. Originally it wasn’t a celebration of motherhood, but a time during Lent when people returned to their mother church – the main church – for a special service. Often they’d meet their families there too.

A visit home

In the past, many apprentices and servants would be given Mothering Sunday off to visit their mothers. Usually, they would take a special Mother’s Day cake known as a Simnel cake. This was a rich fruit mixture with layers of almond paste in the middle and on top, and decorated with 11 marzipan balls to represent the apostles of Jesus – minus Judas Iscariot.

The perfect card

We spend a staggering £73 million each year on Mother’s Day, and Brits send more cards per person than any other nation, according to Amanda Fergusson from the Greeting Card Association. And while so much of our shopping is done online these days, we prefer to keep it personal on this special day, with 94 per cent of us choosing a card from a shop. But the sweetest of all has to be your child’s handcrafted Mother’s Day card of course.

Mothers Day flowers

We love giving flowers – two bouquets will be delivered every second across the UK on Mother’s Day, according to Inteflora. That’s 15 times more than an ordinary day. While pink flowers are a favourite, vibrant colours are increasingly popular. Our top five picks are carnations, roses, sunflowers, gerberas and tulips.

How will you be spending Mother’s Day?

Drop a few hints on how you’d like to be treated this Mothering Sunday.

1) A special breakfast

Whether it’s your kids bringing you breakfast in bed, or dropping off some delicious baked goods on your own mum’s doorstep – it’s a great way to get Mother’s Day off to a brilliant start. We have plenty of ideas for the perfect Mother’s Day breakfast.

2) A socially-distanced walk

If you’re lucky enough to live close to a park or the sea, why not wrap up warm and arrange a walk with your mum? Walking with one friend or relative – who isn’t from your household – is one government-approved lockdown exercise. Though you must make sure to keep two metres apart at all times.

3) A Zoom call

If you’re unable to see your mum or kids this Mother’s day because of lockdown then a good old Zoom call is definitely in order. Arrange a time to suit both parties and set up your Zoom call. Make it even more special by organising a Covid-safe Mother’s Day activity like gin tasting or a fun kid-friendly Zoom game.

4) A fancy afternoon tea

Lots of posh hotels and cafés do afternoon teas, often with a glass of fizz. Though you can’t treat your mum to tea at The Ritz this year you can hold your own at home. We have 30 afternoon tea recipes you’ll love. Be sure to lay the table and accept only five star service from your little ones.