I'm obsessed with Amazon Subscribe and Save for easing the maternal mental load
Prime Day is the perfect time to set up regular subscriptions so you never run out of household essentials (or gin) again
Like many working mums I know, my household is hectic. Between showing up for my job and raising three children — alongside keeping on top of everything from homework to a never-ending list of chores — it often feels like I'm constantly chasing my tail.
It's a full-time job to keep the house stocked with everything required by a family of five — plus a cat and a dog, because three kids clearly isn't enough work. Establishing any sort of routine for who manages which supplies seems impossible, as I've pointed out when trying to explain the mental load to my partner. Running out of essentials like cat food, toilet paper, milk, or coffee feels inevitable.
So, when a mum friend mentioned how Amazon's Subscribe & Save service had changed her life, I took notice. Intrigued, I decided to give it a try. Now, three months later, I can confidently say it hasn't just made keeping my household stocked with everyday essentials much easier. Reader, it has changed my life, from improving my skincare regime to making sure our cat no longer wakes us up miaowing at an empty food bowl after a 3am adventure.
Here's how Subscribe & Save has changed my life, plus a few cheeky Prime Day deals you could snap up if you fancy...
No more coffee emergencies
Don't judge: I can't function without my morning caffeine fix, and running out guarantees a grumpy start to my day. So I set up regular deliveries of my favourite coffee beans which means I wake up knowing there’s always a fresh supply waiting. From espresso coffee beans for particularly bleary-eyed mornings to a lighter roast for a more relaxed start on the weekend, my coffee cupboard is well stocked.
I’ve even customised the subscription schedule to keep the caffeine coming. Smug glow. In fact, I've saved so much money by not running out of coffee and having to splirge on overpriced emergency coffee beans from my local corner shop that I reckon I might even treat myself to the Nespresso Vertuo Plus Automatic Pod Coffee Machine while there's 60% off for Prime Day...
The cat no longer starves
You know your relationship has settled into a routine when most of your texts are reminders to buy cat food. Our cat loves to roam, so it's not uncommon to wake up to her meowing frantically outside the back door after a few days of exploring. Unfortunately, we often run out of cat food when she's been AWOL for a few days, leaving us unable to feed her fast and get back to sleep.
My husband and I also used to clash over which cat food to purchase. Thankfully, those tense exchanges are now a thing of the past since I've set up regular deliveries of her favourite brand of cat food with Subscribe and Save. (Incidentally there's a whopping 42% off this jumbo box of Felix cat food for Prime Day.)
It’s a relief knowing the cat's favourite food is always there and I don’t have to send any more less-than-romantic texts to the love of my life. Or endure any more arguments over whether she prefers Whiskas to Felix. Definitely Felix.
I've stopped muttering 'toilet rolls' to myself
Running out of toilet paper is one of those minor disasters that can completely derail the day. With five people and three bathrooms, I used to spend countless hours trying to remember to keep us stocked up, but now I've entrusted that task to Amazon. I’ve set up regular deliveries of toilet rolls (and there's 50% off my toilet roll of choice for Prime Day), so the bathrooms are always stocked. It’s one less thing to worry about, and it's surprising how much mental energy toilet paper management used up!
Guilt-free skincare arrives as if by magic
I can't be the only mum whose skincare routine could use some improvement. Ever since hitting 40 a few years back, I've come to realise that a good cleanser and daily moisturiser are essentials I can't do without. Gone are the days when a dab of baby lotion would take care of a breakout or a squirt of a dab of my favourite hand cream would keep my face hydrated. Now, deep into my perimenopause era, my skin craves proper care. Discovering the luxurious indulgence of Elemis prompted me to invest in skincare—it's my one splurge, and I blooming well deserve it.
Yet, when my supply starts running low, the guilt kicks in. Can I justify spending this much on face cream? Should I opt for something cheaper? I know, without a doubt, that cheaper products will end up being a false economy because they'll irritate my skin and I'll regret it. So to alleviate this guilt and make my Elemis splurge guilt-free, you've guessed it, I've entrusted the matter to to Subscribe & Save. Now, as if by magic, my skincare arrives just when I need it, and I am spared the pre-purchase guilt trip.
A kitchen full of dishes in the morning is a thing of the past
I can't tell you how many times I've gone to start the dishwasher after dinner, only to find we're out of tablets. By that point, I'm usually dead on my feet and already in my pyjamas, so the last thing I want to do is nip out to the shop. It's a minor inconvenience, and definitely a first-world problem, but still too much hassle. Plus, facing a kitchen full of dirty dishes first thing in the morning is surely the worst day to start the day.
So, I’ve set up a subscription for dishwasher tablets that matches our usage. We haven't run out since, and the dishes no longer pile up like they used to. If only Amazon could so easily help solve the problem of whose turn it is to unload the dishwasher...
My favourite tipple
On those days when a refreshing G&T is just what you need once the kids are finally in bed, it's such a treat to know that my preferred brand is always within easy reach. It's Malfy Rosa Sicilian Pink Grapefruit Flavoured Gin if you care, and there's 25% off for Prime Day, btw.)
Plus, when a mum friend is having a difficult day, I love inviting her over for a cheeky sip without the hassle of schlepping to the shop for supplies. It's worth saying that Amazon Subscribe & Save has made it easy to monitor our drinking habits, too. If a new bottle arrives before the last one is finished, I take it as a sign that our efforts at moderation are paying off!
How Subscribe & Save works
Using Subscribe & Save bags you a discount on your purchase, as well as free standard delivery to the UK and Ireland on all repeat deliveries, plus the beautiful convenience of automatic deliveries. Before each delivery is due, you'll get an email reminding you about your order so you can make any changes.
It's easy to set up, as follows:
- Find an item that's eligible for Subscribe & Save
- Set the quantity and frequency for your subscription
- Click 'Subscribe now'
- Check your order details are correct
- Select 'Sign up and buy first delivery'
Heidi is a seasoned parenting journalist with over 15 years of experience. She has contributed to numerous UK national newspapers, including The Guardian, The Times, and The Telegraph. Her work has also appeared in a variety of print and digital magazines, such as Psychologies and Mother & Baby, where she was Shopping Editor for six years. In this role, she specialised in consumer features, including buying guides and baby gear reviews. Heidi is also mum to two teenage sons and a ten-year-old daughter.
