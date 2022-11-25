Pizza oven Black Friday deal: Save £30 on this Salter Professional outdoor portable pizza oven - slices ready in 60 seconds

This Pizza Oven is in the Amazon Black Friday sale - you can save £30 on the Salter Professional outdoor portable pizza oven that you can use both at home or away.

Perhaps you've already bought an air-fryer (opens in new tab) and are looking for more ways to save money on food (opens in new tab), takeaways and restaurant bought pizza then look no further than this incredible professional pizza oven.

Not only is it compact and portable, but it's an authentic Wood Fire Pizza & Chargrill BBQ Cooker that reaches 500°C In 10 Minutes - enabling you to cook a Stone Bake Pizza in 60 Seconds, and the special pizza paddle is included.

But the deal won't be around for long, so what are you waiting for?

(opens in new tab) Salter Professional EK4923 Wood Pellet 12” Outdoor Portable Pizza Oven - WAS £139.99, NOW £109.99, SAVE £30 |Amazon (opens in new tab) Make fresh, wood-fired stone baked pizza at home and dine outside with this Salter Professional 12” back garden wood pellet pizza oven. Fuelled by wood pellets; use the included scoop to add chips into the back of the oven and cook fresh pizzas in just 60 seconds. Heating up to 500°C in 10 minutes, this outdoor pizza oven includes a baking board and paddle for an authentic wood-fired experience.

There's nothing quite like a pizza and movie night or if hosting parties is more your thing, why not take the pressure off cooking by serving up some tasty pizza favourites in no time at all - leaving your guests wanting slice after slice.

And it's speedy cooking time means you can roll out pizza after pizza without delay and have them cooked to perfection. The only thing that might take longer is choosing your pizza toppings!

This lightweight portable oven can simply be dismantled into the included carry bag for easy storage and is perfect for outdoor dining and camping.

With tasty recipes included, use this versatile oven to cook pizza, fish, chargrilled chicken, grilled vegetables and juicy steaks.

