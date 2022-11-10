Best Black Friday air fryer deals 2022: Ninja Kitchen, Tefal and more

We've rounded up the best Black Friday air fryer deals for 2022 including sought-after brands such as Ninja Foodi, Salter, and Tefal.

With Black Friday just around the corner (Friday 25th November 2022) retailers are jumping on the early deals bandwagon and have already released a range of discounts including £86 off the Tefal Actifry Genius AH960040 Air Fryer White (opens in new tab) and nearly £40 off the Philips Essential Air fryer with Rapid Air Technology (opens in new tab).

An air fryer is the perfect addition to your household if you're looking for a kitchen appliance that's not only energy efficient but gets you and the family eating a little healthier too with the majority of brands promising little or no oil necessary during use. Some air fryers even take cooking to the next level and offer a range of multi-cooking functions including grilling, and steaming.

Buying an air fryer during the Black Friday sales is a great way to save some money and with this year's cost of living crisis in full swing, it's a nifty way to save yourself some money cooking in the long run too as air fryers are cheaper to run than ovens (opens in new tab).

Where to find the best Black Friday air fryer deals

Best early Black Friday air fryer deals 2022

(opens in new tab) Best early deal Tefal ActiFry Genius XL AH960840 Air Fryer Black - View at Currys (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £249, NOW £149 (SAVE £100) The Tefal ActiFry Genius XL AH960840 Air Fryer has 9 automatic programmes as well as an ActiFry paddle that stirs the food during cooking to make sure everything is cooked evenly and to perfection. Functions including Delayed Start and Keep Warm make using it a dream. The touchscreen interface is a high-tech modern bonus that's easy to navigate.

(opens in new tab) Best early deal Ninja Foodi 7.5L Multi Pressure Cooker Air Fryer Dehydrator - View at Argos (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £230, NOW £200 (SAVE £30) Ninja Kitchen certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to air fryers and this multi-pressure cooker is no exception. Functions include air frying, steaming, grilling, and slow cooking. It has a 7.5 litre capacity which is roughly 5-6 portions. Dishwasher-safe removable pot for easy cleaning. 96% of Argos customers would recommend this air fryer.



(opens in new tab) Best early deal Tefal Actifry Genius AH960040 Air Fryer White - View at AO.com (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £249, NOW £163 (SAVE £86) Easy-to-follow instructions and a recipe book make this the perfect air fryer for beginners. Tefal even has an app that you can download to access over 300 recipes and tips to make air frying even easier. Functions include 9 cooking settings, a minute minder alert, dishwasher-safe parts, and two-direction movement for even cooking.

(opens in new tab) Best early deal Tefal Easy Fry Compact EY101827 Air Fryer Black - View at Currys (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £89.99, NOW £59.99 (SAVE £30) A compact air fryer by Tefal, this 0.6kg capacity fryer has Air Pulse Technology to make food extra crisp with little or no oil. Temperatures vary from 80C-200C and time can be set up to 30 minutes in advance. The non-stick coating makes this model easy to clean with a removable basket and grill. Great for smaller kitchens as its small size compared to other air fryers make it convient to store.

(opens in new tab) Russell Hobbs SatisFry 5.5-litre Air Fry with Multicook 26520 - View at Very.co.uk (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £149, NOW £128 (SAVE £21) This 5.5. litre cooking pot is a spacious model with both air fryer and grill functions. The air fryer technology bakes, crisps, and browns food with little or no oil needed. It is one of the faster Russell Hobbs air fryers said to be 76% faster than conventional oven-cooked food. Top and bottom heat with a fan as well as dishwasher-safe parts.

(opens in new tab) Tower T17021RG 4.3L Manual Air Fryer Rose Gold - View at Very.co.uk (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £69, NOW £57 (SAVE £12) A popular choice, this 4.3-litre air fryer is designed with a sleek black and rose gold finish and will certainly look the part on your kitchen counter. Includes a 3.2 litre capacity basket, automatic switch-off function, and 60-minute manual timer.

(opens in new tab) Uten White 4L Manual Air Fryers with Rapid Air Circulation - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £73.99, NOW £59.40 (SAVE £14.59) This easy-to-use, fast-cooking air fryer is a compact choice with 1500 W power. Not only does it air fryer food, but it can also roast, broil, steam, bake and reheat foods. It's a programmable model too with temperature control for perfect heated food each time.

(opens in new tab) Salter AeroGrill Pro EK5106 3.8L Air Fryer Black - View at Argos (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £160, NOW £140 (SAVE £20) Save £20 on this fast-selling air fryer from Salter. Available for free click and collect at Argos, this AeroGrill Pro is a great choice for smaller families as it makes 1-2 portions per go. It's easy to clean with removable parts and can be heated up to 230C making it ideal for cooking meat, pizza, chips, and more.

(opens in new tab) Philips Essential Airfryer with Rapid Air Technology - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £199.99, NOW £162.74 (SAVE £37.25) Rated an average of 5 stars by over 80% of Amazon customers, this Philips Essential Airfryer with Rapid Air Technology is top-class. It's easy to use, easy to clean, heats up quickly and efficiently, and is good value for money. An all-round box ticker.

(opens in new tab) Russell Hobbs 26500 SatisFry Small Air Fryer - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £64.99, NOW £59.99 (SAVE £5) This compact 1.8-litre air fryer is a great choice if you're short on space but don't want to miss out on the air fryer hype. It features 7 pre-set functions making it ideal for cooking chips, fish, prawns, steak, and more. It is 78% faster than a conventional oven according to Russell Hobbs saving you time and money in the long run.

What are the best air fryer brands to buy on Black Friday?

NINJA KITCHEN (opens in new tab) - From air fryers to multi-cookers, Ninja is the leading brand when it comes to multi-cooking kitchen appliances. If you're looking for a high-quality, durable air fryer, Ninja Foodi has got you covered. Most Ninja models have a larger capacity as well as a range of cooking functions. This 5-star rated brand is a popular choice.

- From air fryers to multi-cookers, Ninja is the leading brand when it comes to multi-cooking kitchen appliances. If you're looking for a high-quality, durable air fryer, Ninja Foodi has got you covered. Most Ninja models have a larger capacity as well as a range of cooking functions. This 5-star rated brand is a popular choice. SALTER (opens in new tab) - If you're looking for a quick and easy-to-use air fryer model, the Salter air fryer and/or multi-cooker may be the perfect fit. Most machines are simply designed and easy to navigate. Salter prides itself on efficient kitchen appliances since 1760.

- If you're looking for a quick and easy-to-use air fryer model, the Salter air fryer and/or multi-cooker may be the perfect fit. Most machines are simply designed and easy to navigate. Salter prides itself on efficient kitchen appliances since 1760. TEFAL (opens in new tab) - High-tech air fryers with an innovative design. This air fryer brand produces affordable models that look the part on your kitchen counter without breaking the bank. Variety of sizes, types, and colours available.

- High-tech air fryers with an innovative design. This air fryer brand produces affordable models that look the part on your kitchen counter without breaking the bank. Variety of sizes, types, and colours available. COSORI (opens in new tab) - Award-winning kitchenware by the brand Cosori bringing versatility to the world of air fryers. With a great range of colours to choose from, Cosori air fryers are much more compact than others, particularly its LITE range.

- Award-winning kitchenware by the brand Cosori bringing versatility to the world of air fryers. With a great range of colours to choose from, Cosori air fryers are much more compact than others, particularly its LITE range. INSTANT BRANDS (opens in new tab) - This sell-out brand is famous for its multi-cookers and air fryers. From Vortex to Duo, to Pro, Instant Brands has a range of different models to choose from with a variety of different functions too. The majority of models are also reasonably priced too.

What types of air fryers are there?

There are two types of air fryers to choose from; the basket air fryer and the air fryer oven. Both are similar in style however, one has more functions than the other.

Basket air fryer

Basket air fryers include a drawer or drawers with removable baskets (similar to deep fryer baskets) where the food is placed. The basket allows the food to be heated from the top and the bottom of the machine. The fan in the air fryer circulates the air evenly around the food in the basket. Basket air fryers tend to have basic functions and are often purely for air frying.

Require less counter space than an air fryer oven

Pre-heats faster

Many colours and choices are available

Easy to clean with removable basket

Limited capacity

Can't see food during cooking

Cheaper than air fryer ovens

Oven air fryer

Air fryer ovens have a similar cooking method as basket air fryers - the heat is circulated around the food and around the inside of the machine from the top and bottom with a fan which ensures even cooking.

The main difference is that an air fryer oven has no basket, instead has a rack or shelf, similar to an oven, to hold food. It may be bigger in size and suitable for baking trays depending on the model you choose. Most air fryer ovens also come with a variety of added functions like baking, toasting, etc.

Machines are often bigger so need more counter space compared to basket air fryers

Large capacity - so great for bigger families

Accommodate a range of baking dishes and trays

Can often see the food through the glass door

Depending on the model, most removable parts are dishwasher safe

More expensive than basket air fryers

Limited colour choices

Is it worth buying an air fryer?

If you're looking for a healthier way to cook food (without the added oil for example) or you're looking for a more efficient way to whip up dinner, an air fryer could be the perfect choice for you.

"An air fryer is essentially a mini oven that uses a fan to circulate air quickly and efficiently cooking food much more speedily than a standard oven," says Food Editor, Jessica Dady. "They are quicker to pre-heat as they are smaller than an oven, and some models don't even require pre-heating. Air fryers are said to be more energy efficient compared to standard ovens too."

Depending on the size of your air fryer, often basket air fryers are targeted at smaller families or smaller meals, however air fryer ovens can cater to more people but will cost more money to purchase.

"One of the main downsides of owning an air fryer is that food can burn quickly if not used correctly and food isn't monitored properly during cooking. As air fryers heat up so fast, food is more likely to catch and get burnt so you may need to keep this in mind," says Food Editor, Jessica Dady.

You are limited in serving sizes and often models are bulky so can be either hard to store or you will need to make sure you have counter space to keep your machine.

That being said, we feel that an air fryer is a great addition to a household particularly if you're looking for a convient, quick and efficient way to cook.

Tried and tested air fryers to buy on Black Friday

Salter EK4548 Dual Cook Pro Air Fryer Specifications RRP: £130 Type: Oven air fryer - with baskets Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Easy to clean + Cooks food quickly and thoroughly Reasons to avoid - Bit bulky Today's Best Deals Very.co.uk (opens in new tab)

The Salter EK4548 9L Dual Cook Pro Air Fryer is incredibly versatile as not only is it an air fryer but it can be used to roast, grill and fry. It has an easy-to-use touch-control LED display alongside a 60-minute timer with adjustable temperature control - up to 200C. The 4.5 litre baskets are easy to remove and easy to clean too. Ideal for cooking chips, vegetables, meat, and more.

Family Editor Stephanie Lowe says: "There's a reason everyone is talking about air fryers, they really are game changers. I chose the dual drawer air fryer as we have a vegetarian in our family so it's really easy to still get the dinner done together without cross-contamination. For us, it's no more burned fish fingers or charred sausages. I chuck them in, set the timer - which you can set so they are in sync, and cooking ends at the same time - and I can then get on with 'no phone play' before dinner - no interruptions, it's so brilliant."

Tefal ActiFry Advance Snacking FZ729840 Health Air Fryer Specifications RRP: £169 Type: Basket air fryer Reasons to buy + Simple to use + Quick and efficient to heat food + Modern, sleek design Reasons to avoid - Limited capacity Today's Best Deals Amazon (opens in new tab)

Not just for snacking, this basket air fryer is ideal for cooking stir-fry, curry, casserole, paella - you name it. It has a 6-portion capacity and comes with plenty of recipe inspiration thanks to the easy-to-download Tefal app with over 400 recipes to choose from. Rated an average of 4.5 stars by Amazon customers, this air fryer has been complimented for its versatility, simple set up and delicious end result.

Goodto.com reviewer Maria Lacey says: "This nifty air fryer makes around 6 good-sized portions in one go. So far we've tried making our own chips, and potato wedges and have cooked various vegetables in it too - all of which have come out perfectly. The machine itself isn't too big either which was a bonus as we don't have much counter space so it needed to fit in a cupboard which it does easily. A recommended, speedy way to cook starters, sides, and snacks."

Tefal ActiFry Advance Snacking FZ729840 Health Air Fryer - Amazon (opens in new tab)

Top tips for buying an air fryer on Black Friday

The main thing you should do before committing to any new kitchen appliance is researching it. Research the top brands, research the different types of machines you can get, and find out as much information about it before purchasing. This will ensure that you're super happy with your long-term purchase and it'll be worth the money in the long run.

In terms of buying an air fryer, particularly during the Black Friday sales, it's about finding the model to suit your needs and your family. Once you've settled on a specific model or design, you will then need to shop around to find the best deal.

Features and functions

Basket air fryers are much more basic than air fryer ovens - do you want an air fryer that can grill too? Do you want one that is easy to clean or one that has a pre-set timer? Deciding on the type of machine that you want to commit to is a great idea, it will make hunting on Black Friday much easier as you'll have all the knowledge and information you need before adding that particular air fryer to your shopping basket.

Capacity and size

One of the main things to keep in mind when purchasing an air fryer is its size - and not just the size of the machine itself but the capacity. How many people do you need to cook for? Will it feed all of you or will you have to use it twice to get the most out of it? Whatever your decision, make sure you find out more about the capacity of the model before purchasing as well as the overall size of the air fryer to see if it can fit on your countertop or in the cupboard easily.

Recommendations and reviews

Read as many reviews and talk to friends and family who may already have an air fryer. Getting a first-hand recommendation of a specific brand or type of air fryer is a great place to start.

Best Black Friday air fryer deals from 2021

Last year we saw a great array of discounts on sought-after air fryer brands such as Instant Pot, Cosori, Ninja Foodi and Tefal.

We're predicting this year Black Friday air fryer sales will be even bigger and better, especially as Black Friday deals have begun earlier this year too.

Retailers such as Amazon, Currys, AO.com, Robert Dyas, Argos, Very and John Lewis are said to be top retailers when it comes to purchasing an air fryer this Black Friday.

