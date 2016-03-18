We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has given his most honest and emotional interview to date as he admits that he thinks about Princess Diana ‘every day’ and says he hopes he makes her proud.

The 31-year-old prince spoke emotionally in an interview with ABC Good Morning America on the eve of his Invictus Games, which are being held in Disneyland, Florida.

Harry explained how his late mother, who died when he was 12 years old, inspired his charity work; ‘I hope that a lot of my mother’s talents are shown in a lot of the work that I do.’

Princess Diana and Harry

With his voice wavering Harry admits ‘we will do everything we can to make sure she is never forgotten’ including overseeing her African landmine charity Halo.

The fifth-in-line to the throne spoke openly about his desire to follow in the footsteps of his older brother William and become a father.

‘I’m sure she’s longing for me to have kids so she can be a grandmother again.’

For the time being though, Harry enjoys playing the role of ‘fun uncle’ to his niece and nephew Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

‘I’ve got a kid inside of me. I want to keep that. I adore kids. I enjoy everything they bring to the party. They just say what they think.’

His dedication to charity work, which he inherited from Diana, is just one of the reasons why we love Prince Harry

The interview was conducted in Princess Diana’s sitting room and the atmosphere clearly affected the young prince; ‘I think losing your mother at such a young age does end up shaping your life massively.

‘I hope she’s looking down with tears in her eyes, being incredibly proud of what we’ve established I suppose.’

Speaking about his work in the armed forces and subsequent charity commitments, Harry said; ‘But I hope, once again, everything that we do privately and officially that it makes her proud.’

Princess Diana and Harry at Disneyworld

There were more lighthearted moments, Harry recalling the ‘very happy’ memories of his trip to Disneyworld (where he will return with the Invictus Games) with his mother and brother.

He went on the Space Mountain rollercoaster 14 times; ‘I was like – this is absolutely fantastic. This is the best thing ever.

‘So you know there’s all sorts of places over the world where we were very lucky to have those moments with our mother.’

Video of the Week

Referring to his relationship with grandmother Queen Elizabeth, his grandmother and employer during his time in the armed forces, he said; ‘She was my boss for 10 years, and I viewed her very much like that.’

‘Now it’s really nice because I can go to her for advice and bend her ear over all the experience she’s had over the years.’