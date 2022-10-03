Tesco Toy Sale now on - get up to 50% off selected toys

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Tesco toy sale is a brilliant way to spread the cost of Christmas - with selected toys up to half price while stocks last exclusively for Clubcard members.

Whether you're hoping to bag some bargains from this year's Top Christmas Toys (opens in new tab) list or just browsing for a birthday present idea - check out our pick of the best toys for 1 year olds (opens in new tab) if so - it's always good to hear about a toy sale at this time of year.

All the toys in the Tesco toy sale are discounted by 40 to 50 per cent with some costing as little as £7.50. We've price-checked many of the items in the Tesco toy sale to check they're not cheaper elsewhere, and so far we've been impressed with the bargains we've found.

You must have a Tesco Clubcard to take advantage of the Tesco toy sale - otherwise, you'll pay full price instead of the discounted Clubcard price.

Tesco toy sale - our consumer editor's top picks

(opens in new tab) Peppa Pig 1,2,3 Soft Toy - was £22, now £11 |Tesco (opens in new tab) What could be cuter than a cuddly Peppa pig toy? This one is suitable for children aged 18m+ and measures approx. 35cm tall. The super soft 14-inch plush repeats 4 cute Peppa phrases including 'I'm Peppa Pig!' Batteries are included,

(opens in new tab) Pets Alive Robotic Boppi Llama - was £25, now £12.50 | Tesco (opens in new tab) Look who's dancing in the spotlight! Boppi the Booty Shakin' Llama by Pets Alive is sure to get the whole family up dancing and laughing with three great songs for you to sing and dance to. Why not see who's got the best moves - you or Boppi..? Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed.

(opens in new tab) Scentos Ultimate Compound Collection - was £25, now £12.50 | Tesco (opens in new tab) Containing 32 scented compound tubs with 10 tools and a messy mat, the Scentos Ultimate Compound Collection includes scented slime, confetti slime, dough and cloud sand all in one set.

(opens in new tab) Dickie Toys Parking Garage Playset, was £42, now £25 | Tesco (opens in new tab) There are four levels to this fantastic toy garage set. It comes with an all-important spiral ramp and elevator plus four high-quality die-cast cars and even a toy helicopter. Batteries are included for the light and sound features and it comes with a playmat.

Also in the Tesco Toy Sale (opens in new tab) are plenty of ‘plush’ stuffed toys which have been in growing demand this year, including items from the Squishmallow, FNAF and Talking Duggee ranges.

Brands that feature in the sale include LEGO, Barbie, Disney, Peppa Pig, VTech, Paw Patrol, Hot Wheels, Pokemon, DC Batman, Marvel Avengers, Sylvanian Families, Funkopop, and Glitzeez.

'We know that with the cost of living Christmas can be quite a strain on the wallet – especially for families with more than one child - so we want to make it easier for them to spread the cost of buying presents,' said Tesco Toy Category Manager Anne Borrett. 'We’ve chosen some of the most popular and latest toys for children of all ages for the sale, with big name brands such as Lego, Hot Wheels, Barbie, Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol – all at up to half price!”

The Tesco toy sale runs for one month until Nov 2 in up to 260 Tesco stores and online.

Here are more of our favourite deals from this year's Tesco toy sale:

