3 caring cleansers | All £15 and under

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The Inkey List Oat Balm Cleanser
The Inkey List Oat Balm Cleanser: £15 at Boots.com

This much-loved cleanser has recently been reformulated and has a smoother, richer balm feel that blasts through SPF, dirt and even waterproof make-up.

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Formula Hydrating Micellar Water
Formula Hydrating Micellar Water: £12 at Marks and Spencer UK

Micellar water works by attracting dirt away from your skin. This one benefits from conditioning ingredients which leave skin supple and hydrated.

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Nivea Refreshing scrub
Nivea Refreshing scrub: £3.99 at Boots.com

Gentle but effective exfoliating particles provide a manual sloughing to unclog pores, remove any impurities and excess oil, leaving your face soft, smooth and refined.

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Rhiannon Derbyshire
Rhiannon Derbyshire
Senior Beauty Editor

Rhiannon Derbyshire is the Senior Beauty Editor for Goodto, Woman & Home and other publications. She’s specialised in writing about beauty, fashion, interiors and health - though beauty remains her favourite topic. She lives in south London, and can often be found pootling around the commons while listening to a podcast.