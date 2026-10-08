3 GREAT hair masks | All under £10
Superdrug Boosted with vitamins C, E and F, shea butter and natural oils, this is the ultimate remedy for dry, brittle strands. Suitable for all hair types, this nourishing mask softens, smooths and feeds thirsty hair with a formula that smells good enough to eat.
Revive blonde hair. Hard water, UV exposure and heat styling can cause brassiness and brittleness in lightened locks. This bargain mask makes use of violet pigments to restore a cool, crisp tone.
Enriched with salon-grade cuticle-sealing technology to smooth the hair shaft and prevent frizz. It keeps hair smooth, fuzz-free and protected from humidity for 48 hours.
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Jess is the Group Food Editor at Future PLC, working across brands in the woman’s lifestyle group, including Woman and Home, Woman’s Weekly, Woman, Woman’s Own, Chat, womanandhome.com and Goodto.com. Hailing from the Antibodies, Jess has a background in media and video production, with many years of experience working on tv and commercial video projects. After relocating to the UK, Jess studied at Leiths School of Food and Wine in London, graduating with a diploma in culinary arts before gaining a scholarship to study at the Ecole Nationale Superieure de Patisserie (ENSP) in France, where she learned the fine art of French patisserie.