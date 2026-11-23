3 hair dryers | All £40 and under
If it’s speed you’re after, this packs a lot of punch for a dryer that’s so light in hand.
This has three heat and two airflow settings, a cool shot function, frizz-fighting ionic technology, and a slim nozzle for precision styling.
For curls, a diffuser is a must. This comes with one to create defined curls, plus ionic conditioning to tame frizz.
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Rhiannon Derbyshire is the Senior Beauty Editor for Goodto, Woman & Home and other publications. She’s specialised in writing about beauty, fashion, interiors and health - though beauty remains her favourite topic. She lives in south London, and can often be found pootling around the commons while listening to a podcast.