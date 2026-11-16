3 sheet masks | All under £7

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Published In Features less than a min read
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Skin Republic Overnight Bio-Collagen Hydrogel Mask
Skin Republic Overnight Bio-Collagen Hydrogel Mask: £6.99 at superdrug.com

An overnight treatment that works to stimulate collagen production in the long term and rewards you with plump, glowing skin by morning.

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L’Oréal Paris Glass Skin Hydrogel Glow Mask
L’Oréal Paris Glass Skin Hydrogel Glow Mask: £5 at Sainsburys

This hydrogel mask works in 90 minutes, providing deep, lasting hydration, leaving skin smooth and glass-like.

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Garnier Moisture Bomb Sheet Mask
Garnier Moisture Bomb Sheet Mask: £3.49 at Boots.com

This is a team favourite because it only takes 15 minutes. It’s ideal for giving skin a big slurp of hydration when time is tight.

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Rhiannon Derbyshire
Rhiannon Derbyshire
Senior Beauty Editor

Rhiannon Derbyshire is the Senior Beauty Editor for Goodto, Woman & Home and other publications. She’s specialised in writing about beauty, fashion, interiors and health - though beauty remains her favourite topic. She lives in south London, and can often be found pootling around the commons while listening to a podcast.