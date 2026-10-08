6 ways to | BOOST YOUR IMMUNITY

As autumn really beds down and winter starts to beckon, the time of coughs, cold and general lurgies arrives with a vengeance. But there's plenty we can do to help protect ourselves. 'Now is the time to start proactively boosting your immune system, and the good news is, the best place to start is in the kitchen,' says nutritionist Ann Garry. Here are the five immune-boosting foods I recommend most often.

1. Citrus fruits

Oranges, lemons, grapefruits and limes are all rich in immunity-boosting vitamin C. 'It concentrates in white blood cells to support normal immune function, and it helps build collagen to keep your skin - your first physical barrier - healthy, says Ann. 'Because vitamin C is water-soluble and not stored in large amounts, think little and often, and include it daily. For colds, Ann says, 'The evidence shows that taking vitamin C regularly doesn't stop most people catching one, but it can modestly shorten how long symptoms last (about 8% in adults and 14% in children). Starting vitamin C after you start to develop symptoms hasn't shown the same benefit.' Keep your levels topped up daily for maximum benefits.

2. Garlic

'Studies suggest that regular garlic intake may reduce the frequency of colds due to allicin, the compound released when garlic is chopped or crushed,' says Ann. 'Garlic is thought to have natural antibacterial and antiviral properties. It also contains sulphur compounds that support immune cell activity.' Use it raw in dips such as guacamole, houmous or salsa. Crush it into olive oil for dressings and mince it into soups, stir-fries and pasta sauces.

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3. Yogurt and fermented foods

'Live yogurt and other fermented foods, such as kefir, sauerkraut and kimchi, provide beneficial bacteria that help maintain a diverse, resilient gut microbiome, says Ann. 'Because a large number of our immune cells sit along the gut lining, looking after our gut health also supports our immune function. Clinical trials suggest certain probiotic strains can enhance natural killer (NK) cell activity and gently balance inflammatory signalling, and may modestly reduce the risk or duration of common respiratory infections. Effects are strain-specific and modest - so think of fermented foods as part of a balanced pattern, not a cure-all.

4. Green leafy vegetables

We all know we should eat our greens - but why? 'Dark leafy greens (including spinach, kale and broccoli) are excellent sources of vitamins A, C and E, alongside fibre, folate and magnesium - nutrients that help protect immune cells from oxidative stress, and support healthy barrier tissues like skin and the gut lining,' says Ann. 'They're an easy way to get antioxidant and phytonutrient variety on the plate. Folate (vitamin B9) is important for DNA synthesis and the normal production of new cells, including immune cells. Spinach and broccoli provide folate and non-haem iron. Pairing them with vitamin C-rich foods, such as lemon and peppers, can improve iron absorption. Broccoli and kale also supply glucoraphanin, which your body converts to sulforaphane. This compound activates the body's antioxidant and detoxifying enzyme systems

HEALTH NOTE: If you're on the blood-thinning medication warfarin, keep vitamin K-rich greens consistent and follow your clinical team's advice.

5. Drink ginger and honey tea

'Ginger contains gingerol, a bioactive compound with powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects,' says Ann. 'This can help ease sore throats and reduce inflammation during infection. Honey has natural antimicrobial properties, and is often used to soothe coughs and sore throats - the best versions of honey are raw or manuka. Mix the two and combine as a tea to help with hydration and gentle symptom relief when you're feeling under the weather.'

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6. Try fasting

'Early research suggests time-restricted eating or brief periods of fasting can influence immune markers, but human evidence is mixed and it's not right for everyone,' says Ann. 'If you're pregnant, underweight, managing diabetes, on medication, training hard or have a history of disordered eating, avoid fasting unless advised by your health professional.' Otherwise you might like to try a time window of 10-12 hours overnight when you don't eat, to give your digestive process a rest, and trigger positive metabolic and cellular changes.

And remember... Food is only one pillar in helping your immune system remain healthy. Adequate rest and recovery is another. 'Prioritise seven to nine hours of sleep, manage stress, move regularly (ideally outdoors) and stick to a moderate alcohol intake,' says Ann. 'These behaviours help your body to use the nutrients you eat while supporting everyday immune resilience.'

IF YOU HAVE CONCERNS ABOUT YOUR HEALTH, SEE YOUR GP. CONSULT YOUR GP OR MEDICAL EXPERT BEFORE TAKING NEW SUPPLEMENTS.