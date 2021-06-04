15 of the best family days out in Yorkshire

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Soak up the sun and some holiday fun with one of these best family days out in Yorkshire.

With its beautiful landscapes and unspoiled countryside, Yorkshire is the perfect place to enjoy a number of family days out in the North East.

The region is packed with plenty of fun things to do with kids, with an afternoon in the area most likely leading you to a farm, a popular kids zoo or even a historic coal mine…

The best family days out in Yorkshire:

1. Yorkshire Wildlife Park



Children will love getting up close to a whole host of exotic animals in this fabulous park near Doncaster. As they walk around the park, they’ll meet lions, polar bears, tigers, giraffes, meerkats, zebras and more, with the chance to learn a thing or two at one of the many talks that take place throughout the day. Whilst this is one of the best family days out in Yorkshire, it’s worth knowing that you can extend your trip and stretch out the fun with their on-site camping facilities. Perfect for a little weekend away!

The park is open until 7:30pm daily and is only welcoming visitors who have pre-booked their tickets ahead of time – which can be done via their website online.

Find out more about Yorkshire Wildlife Park and book your tickets for summer 2021 here

2. Cannon Hall Farm

This award-winning farm near Barnsley will thrill kids and adults alike. As well as adorable farm animals, there’s a reptile house and play areas. Watch milking demonstrations, sheep and ferret races and don’t miss out on a tractor ride. The farm was recently featured on the Channel 5 series, This Week on the Farm – and they have some great social media accounts, so you can keep up to date with your favourite animals.

Cannon Hall asks that guest kindly pre-book their tickets online, so that they can monitor visitor numbers during covid.

Find out more about Cannon Hall Farm and book your tickets for summer 2021 here

3. Harewood House

Set in stunning gardens near Leeds, children will love the Harewood House Farm Experience where they can meet pot-bellied pigs, pygmy goats and friendly alpacas. The amazing Bird Garden has adorable Humboldt penguins, colourful parrots, flamingos, and one of the world’s largest owl species. Plus be sure to check out the new Woodland Wonderland trail with it’s amazing new pop up play space.

All visits to Harewood House must be pre-booked, with a family ticket (2 adults and 2 kids) setting you back £40. It’s also worth checking their events calendar before heading out, with theatre productions, foodie festivals and the open-air cinema three summer specials to take advantage of.

Find out more about Harewood House and book your tickets for summer 2021 here

4. York Bird of Prey Centre

Located 12 miles north of York, the centre is home to over 80 birds, including kookaburras and eagles. It holds two flying displays every day. Plus, there are also Hawk Walks and Owl Experiences, where staff encourage and help visitors to handle and even fly these beautiful creatures.

Tickets to this bird centre can be bought on the door, but we recommend booking in advance if you’re thinking of doing one of their fabulous feathered experiences. One Tripadvisor favourite is the half day falconry experience where you can get up close and personal (and even hold) owls, falcons and hawks.

Find out more about the York Bird of Prey Centre and book your tickets for summer 2021 here

4. Newby Hall

An adventure playground? Check. A functioning steam railway on site? Check. AND a stunning house and gardens to explore? Check! Newby Hall is one of the best family days out in Yorkshire, with plenty of activities to fill an afternoon. Fans of the Antiques Roadshow will also recognise this attraction as a regular venue of the beloved BBC show. So don’t be surprised if you see some filming taking place during your visit.

You can choose between two ticket options – Gardens only or a combined House and Gardens ticket. And pre-booking is essential, so make sure you order online to avoid disappointment on the day.

Find out more about Newby Hall and book your tickets for summer 2021 here

6. Flamingo Land

You get two for the price of one at Flamingo Land as it’s both a theme park and a zoo! You can take on Mumbo Jumbo’s 112° vertical drop, have a splashing time on the Lost River Ride and even Meet a Creature as the Chief Education Officer brings out a host of creepy crawlies, snakes and frogs for kids to see up close. They even have their own private, self-contained Holiday Village in case you want to make a holiday of it. One of their luxury lodges is bound to tickle your fancy!

The bumper attraction is following strict covid protocols during covid and visits must be pre-booked online. Have the NHS track and trace app to hand when venturing in as they’ll ask you to scan your details upon arrival.

Find out more about Flamingo Land and book your tickets for summer 2021 here

7. Another World Adventure Centre

Your little adventurers can get involved in a whole host of activities at Another World Adventure Centre in Ogden, Halifax. One of the best adrenaline pumping family days out in Yorkshire. Hidden within its own forest, Another World offers you an adventure vortex and with so many different activities on offer here, you simply cannot run out of things to do.There’s everything from archery and paintballing to den building, grass sledging and bumper balls.

In light of covid restrictions, the centre is now operating six activity packages which range in price from £32 to £105 per family. They must be pre-booked via the phone or through their website contact form.

Find out more about Another World Adventure and make a booking enquiry here

8. Lightwater Valley

Thrill-seekers will love this funpacked family adventure park, with more than 30 rides and attractions. The Wild River Rapids is heaps of fun and there’s an express train ride around the park, plus mini sand diggers and an adventure playground. Little ones will also love the new Safari experience packed with all their favourite animals – new for the 2021 re-opening.

Visitors will be pleased to know that all rides and indoor facilities are operating as normal at Lightwater Valley. You must make sure you pre-book your tickets ahead of entry, with the park montioring visitor numbers during covid.

Find out more about Lightwater Valley and book your tickets for summer 2021 here

9. Go Ape, Dalby Forest

Treetop adventure is what this is all about so you’ll need a head for heights as you navigate tricky crossings, wobbly bridges and shriek-inducing zip wires. Not only does Go Ape give you that sense of adventure, it also gives you great views of the Great Yorkshire Forest and the Vale of Pickering. For those who’d rather stick to the forest floor, forest segways are available to hire too.

The Go Ape website states that pre-booking is currently essential. So be sure to book your treetop challenge, adventure or forest segway way in advance.

Find out more about Go Ape Dalby and book your tickets for summer 2021 here

10. National Coal Mining Museum, Wakefield

The National Coal Mining Museum in Yorkshire is a must-visit whilst in the area – providing plenty of rich, fascinating insight into the region’s history. Visitors are invited to take a trip down one of the last remaining mines and hear stories of the industry’s heyday through a number of interactive and engaging exhibitions. And thankfully, the centre has both indoor and outdoor elements, so they’ll still be lots of things to do if the rain begins to pour.

Museum visitors must book their tickets and subsequent time-slots online. Time slots are spaced at 10 minute intervals to operate safe social-distancing. Whilst masks must be worn when entering indoor exhibitions in light of government guidelines.

Find out more about the National Coal Mining Museum and book your tickets for summer 2021 here

11. Jorvik Dig

Tucked away beneath the streets of York, Jorvik Dig is a great experience for budding archaeologists. It has four replica indoor excavation pits where kids can grab a trowel and dig for themselves – discovering a host of Roman, Viking, Medieval and Victorian treasures which are based on real artefacts. Your experience will also include a talk from an archaeologist and there’s an outdoor play area that’s perfect for the little ones too.

Tickets to Jorvik Dig must be pre-booked online via their website. And note that gloves and masks will be provided and used during the DIG experience to ensure optimum visitor safety.

Find out more about Jorvik Dig and book your tickets for summer 2021 here

12. The Forbidden Corner

Tucked away in the Yorkshire Dales is The Forbidden Corner – undoubtedly one of the best family days out in Yorkshire.

This magical and mysterious place will delight all the family thanks to it’s unique labyrinth of tunnels, chambers (make sure you’re wearing your waterproofs), follies and surprises created within a four acre garden in the heart of Tupgill Park. Discover the temple of the underworld, strange statues and a magical tower with decisions to make around every corner. Watch out for the shocks and tricks along the way as this is a day out with a difference. Pre-booking is essential.

Entry to the Forbidden Corner is by advanced booking only and visitors are asked to wear face masks when exploring indoor areas of the attraction. Adult entry costs £13.50 and child tickets are £11.50, but if you book a trip during Monday to Friday you can get 4 tickets for the price of 3.

Find out more about The Forbidden Corner and book tickets for summer 2021 here

13. Mother Shipton’s Cave

This spooky visitor attraction near Knaresborough has been open since… drum roll… 1630! With a mysterious cave where the famous prophetess was born, a wishing well, pixie village, woodland walks and an adventure park, it’s bound to create a little spike of adrenaline! And the setting alongside the River Nidd, next to the Petrifying Well, England’s oldest visitor attraction, is beautiful. Dogs are welcome in all areas of the Mother Shipton’s park, apart from the adventure playground, so you can bring your four-legged friend too.

Visitors are currently asked to book tickets online ahead of their trip. If you are arriving car you must pre-book a ticket that includes the car parking fee, which will save you valuable time (and a lot of hassle!) on the day itself.

Find out more about Mother Shipton’s and book tickets for summer 2021 here

14. Billy Bob’s Ice Cream Parlour

https://www.facebook.com/491847317566292/posts/4008749082542747/

A trip to this 1950s-style ice cream parlour and diner near Bolton Abbey and Skipton is a must! Looking like the set of Grease, this gem of a parlous is one of the snazziest family days out in Yorkshire, with its ice selection truly unbeatable. And while the adults indulge in a Black Cherry Chocolate Bomb Sundae, the kids can run wild in the outdoor play areas.

Tables at Billy Bob’s must be pre-booked. In accordance with the current rule of six government guidelines, tables can only be booked for up to six people at present.

Find out more about Billy Bob’s Ice Cream Parlour and book your diner reservation here

15. Yummy Yorkshire

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPYLIg3Kl2v/

This ice cream at this popular restaurant and ice cream parlour has zero food miles. Why? Because the milk literally comes from the farm next door! Based in Denby Dale, Yummy Yorkshire’s speciality is unusual flavours like liquorice or beetroot, though traditionalists are catered for, too, with vanilla, strawberry and chocolate firmly on the menu! It’s definitely worth the trip.

The restaurant and ice cream parlour re-opened it’s doors on 16th May and continue to be open everyday with no need to pre-book ahead.

Find out more about Yummy Yorkshire and plan your visit here