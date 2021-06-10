We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Glitter jars are a sensory toy that can help calm emotional kids.

With their swirling patterns and pop of sparkle, these glitter jars or ‘calm down jars’ are the perfect antidote for stressed out kids – helping to soothe and calm troubled minds.

Just give them a good shake, then watch until the glitter settles in the bottom of the jar to refocus and refresh any overwhelmed child.

Glitter jars can also be used as a ‘time out’ timer. Simply tell your little one to watch the jar until the flakes have all fallen – it’s only at this point that they’ll be allowed to leave the time out area. Using extra glue will mean that the glitter floats for longer, so you can adjust the length of the time out according to the child’s age.

Watch how to make a glitter jar:

To make a glitter jar you will need:

A jar or plastic bottle

A jug of warm water

60ml glitter glue

3 drops of gel food colouring

60g-80g glitter

Note: For younger children, we’d recommend using a plastic jar or bottle rather than a glass jar, to prevent any accidents. Our quantities are based on a standard 500ml jar, so if you’re using a larger bottle or container, you may need to scale up the ratios.

Method to make a glitter jar:

1. Add warm water to your jar or bottle

Pour the water until it reaches around a third of the way up.

2. Add the glitter glue

Squeeze in your chosen glitter glue and stir until it has combined with the water.

3. Add around 3 drops of food colour and stir

You can add more or less depending on your preferred shade, but remember not to add too much or the mixture will become very dark and it will become hard to see the glitter.

4. Pour in the glitter

Again, you can use more or less than suggested, or go for a mix of chunky and fine glitter to give more texture to your jar. Stir well until combined with the existing mixture.

5. Top up your jar with the rest of the warm water

Pour in the water until it is almost full. Leave a little gap at the top of the jar to allow the mixture to move. Then secure the lid.

Optional: If you like, you can use glue to stick the lid to the top of the jar or bottle.

If you like, you can use glue to stick the lid to the top of the jar or bottle. Top tip: Some of our Facebook followers tell us that adding a squirt of baby oil or liquid soap to your jar can give a slower moving ‘galaxy’ effect – give it a try and let us know how you get on!

Recommended Products

Kilner 25.401 Preserve, Jam, Chutney Jar, 1 Litre

These jars are perfect for your glitter creation, with a sturdy screw lid that won’t allow the glitter to leak out.

Price: £3.75 VIEW AT AMAZON Elmer’s Glitter Glue 177 ml

Available in a variety of colours, this glue is kid-friendly and machine-washable.

Price: £3.33 VIEW AT AMAZON

Cake Décor Rainbow Food Colouring Gels

This handy set gives you 8 different food colourings to choose from. Use for your glitter jar and save the rest for some fun baking.

Price: £9.95 VIEW AT AMAZON

Silver sprinkle glitter – 100 grams

This 100 gram tub of glitter is the cheapest we could find and comes with great reviews. It’s also available to buy in red, gold, green and blue. Use your 60g for the glitter jar and save the rest for other fun kid’s crafts.

Price: £3.20 VIEW AT AMAZON

How do glitter jars calm kids down?

Glitter jars have a calming quality about them that can improve a child’s mental health, helping them deal with big emotions like anger, anxiety and stress.

When kids watch and study the falling glitter, they are focused on the object rather than their thoughts and feelings. And this distraction helps their little minds to calm down.

It is this sensory awareness from these ‘calm down jars’ that makes them great for children with autism or other special needs. As it makes them more ‘mindful’ and reduces brain chatter by focusing on the task at hand.

Kids can also use glitter jars to help them meditate if they struggle to sit still normally.