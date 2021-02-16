We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Easter crafts are a unique way to keep kids busy over the holidays, when they’re off school and in need of things to do.

Easter 2021 is just around the corner as well, so it’s definitely time to take out those craft supplies and start creating. Whether they’re gifts for the family or decorations for the house, our selection has everything kids will want to make before the big weekend.

Planning an Easter egg hunt in your garden over the bank holiday? Amazing, we’ve got a craft for making your own Easter egg bags. We’ve also got a tutorial on easy Easter face paint ideas and how to make your Easter bunting, so the event is sure to be a success.

Then once they’re all finished, many of these crafts can also be used in some of our fun Easter activities and games.

Check out these Easter crafts for kids…

Easter crafts for kids

How to make Easter baskets

Use these baskets either as packaging for cute Easter gifts, decorations for the house or take them with you on an Easter egg hunt.

They’re easy to make and a perfect excuse to let your creativity fly, as you can make them using so many different materials and card colours.

Ages: 6 +

How to make Easter egg-hunt bags

These egg-hunt bags will be perfect for all those little ones out there hunting for chocolate eggs round their back garden this Easter. Make them with whatever colourful, patterned paper you have around the house and let your kids’ creativity flow!

Ages: 7+

Make your own Easter pom pom animals

Both little and big ones will enjoy making these adorable Easter pom pom animals, as they’re a real craft to get stuck into on a lazy weekend afternoon.

Ages: 9+

How to make Easter bunny bunting

Perfect if you’re throwing an Easter-themed bash! This tasteful bunny bunting can be made easily with craft supplies you’re already likely to have in the cupboard, saving you money and time.

Ages: 7+

Make your own Easter wreath from egg boxes

At Christmas, we all get our wreaths out and hang them on the door, so why not at Easter? We’ve put together this great craft for creating Easter wreaths from egg boxes.

Ages: 9+

How to make Easter cards

Show loved ones that you miss them if you’re not meeting up over the bank holiday weekend. These Easter cards are so much fun to make and really easy, so kids of all ages can get stuck into the cutting, sticking and gluing involved in making these delightful Easter cards.

Ages: 6+

How to make paper maché bowls

One of the best Easter crafts for kids is this paper maché bowl. While you’re making it over the holiday period, it’s an item that you can use to decorate your coffee table or shelf all year around.

Ages: 7+

Easter face painting

If your child loves to play dress-up or has an Easter celebration coming up at school, this Easter themed face paint tutorial might be just what you need. Follow the steps and watch their face light up as they become the Easter bunny or a new baby chick.

Ages: 3+

How to make Easter silly string

Don’t panic! This isn’t the type of silly string that flies everywhere and you’re still finding it for days on end under the sofa. Although it will make a bit of a mess, this Easter silly string craft can be easily contained to the table. Once finished, you could even string the eggs together to create a different type of Easter bunting.

Ages: 8+

How to make an Easter bonnet

This Easter bonnet craft is another great one to do if your child loves dressing up. The colourful patterns and intricate work needed to create this wonderful Easter hat is sure to occupy most of an afternoon.

Ages: 9+

You might be living next to Easter themed decorations for a while, but these Easter themed crafts for kids are the perfect cure for any holiday boredom.