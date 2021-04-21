We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

To learn how to make paper mache at home, all you need is a great paper mache recipe, and we’ve got one below along with a simple, six-step guide to creating paper mache crafts at home.

Paper mache creates three-dimensional projects by combining paper with a strong glue and drying it into a sturdy shell. Paper mache takes the form of whichever object you’ve used to shape it when wet. You can then decorate in any way you want.

It’s a great easy craft to do with kids and a tried and tested go-to activity if you’re looking for things to do with children inside while it’s raining. However, grown ups can also make all sorts of wonderful art projects with paper mache too, such as these DIY marquee decoration letters for weddings and parties.

Follow our easy guide for how to make easy paper mache below – all you need is some simple materials you probably already have in the house.

How to make paper mache

To make paper mache you will need:

Newspaper

Plain flour

Water

Salt

Table covering

Emulsion paint

Vaseline

Paintbrush

Method:

Step 1

Tear the newspaper into strips of about 3 inches long and then put to one side.

Step 2

Next, make your glue paste. To make your glue take a bowl and mix one part sieved flour with one part of water (eg, 1 cup flour and 1 cup water, or 1/2 cup flour and 1/2 cup water) until you get a thick glue-like consistency.

If you think it’s too thick just add a bit more water a teaspoon at a time. Mix well with a wooden spoon to get rid of all the bumps. Finally, add a few tablespoons of salt to help prevent mould.

Step 3

Cover the strips of paper with the glue paste on both sides with a paintbrush – it’s best to do this on a flat and covered surface, turning them over with the paintbrush as you go.

Step 4

Using your fingers, place your glue-soaked strips one at a time over the object you’re covering and smooth down with your brush to release air bubbles. Repeat this process three times to really layer it up.

Step 5

Leave to dry. Then, when it is completely dried out, you can gradually build up more layers to get to the required strength and thickness of the mache.

Step 6

When it is all completely dry – this may take overnight – paint with two coats of emulsion paint to seal it. When it’s dry you can paint it your desired colour.

Top tip: If you’re using an object like a bowl to create a certain shape, be sure to smear the half that you’re applying the strips to with a very light layer of vaseline, this makes it a lot easier to remove once the paper mache has dried. Though you could always use a balloon, then simply burst it to remove.