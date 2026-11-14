Heal your HAIR!
Our beauty team bring you great value buys that work
Bond builders in haircare were previously only available in salons or expensive formulas, but the technology has thankfully filtered down to the high street.They work by healing the bonds within your hair, repairing past damage while also making it more resilient to future breakage. This spray makes an immediate difference to straggly strands.
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Rhiannon Derbyshire is the Senior Beauty Editor for Goodto, Woman & Home and other publications. She’s specialised in writing about beauty, fashion, interiors and health - though beauty remains her favourite topic. She lives in south London, and can often be found pootling around the commons while listening to a podcast.