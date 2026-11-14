Heal your HAIR!

Our beauty team bring you great value buys that work

Rhiannon Derbyshire&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features less than a min read
A woman looking at her own damaged hair ends
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bond builders in haircare were previously only available in salons or expensive formulas, but the technology has thankfully filtered down to the high street.They work by healing the bonds within your hair, repairing past damage while also making it more resilient to future breakage. This spray makes an immediate difference to straggly strands.

Rhiannon Derbyshire
Rhiannon Derbyshire
Senior Beauty Editor

Rhiannon Derbyshire is the Senior Beauty Editor for Goodto, Woman & Home and other publications. She’s specialised in writing about beauty, fashion, interiors and health - though beauty remains her favourite topic. She lives in south London, and can often be found pootling around the commons while listening to a podcast.