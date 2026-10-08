HELP! | He’s so controlling about sex

Q: At first I really loved it when my boyfriend played ‘hard to get’ around sex, teasingly making me wait for hours until he was ready. Six months in, however, it’s no longer a game. Now he gets irritable if I ask, makes me wait for days or sometimes refuses completely to have sex. I am careful never to push or nag – I know that doesn’t help. And we really do love each other. So why does he keep saying no?

SUSAN SAYS: Pressure to perform sexually is understandably a turn-off. But from what you say, that’s not the problem here. More likely, your boyfriend’s learned to want complete control around his sexuality, perhaps because he isn’t sure he can deliver. You both need to look deeper, helping him see why he’s so resistant around love-making, helping him feel more confident. Couple counselling can also help.