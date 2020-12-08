We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sew up a set of stylish patchwork decorations for your tree this Christmas

Give your Christmas tree a homemade touch with these patchwork decorations. Pop on some Christmas tunes and spend an afternoon stitching away. If you’re short on time, have a go at our quick-sew version listed below instead.

While your sewing machine is out of storage, take a look at our other Christmas stitching ideas to give your home a festive feel. Have a go at making a quick-sew stocking, a Christmas cushion or a Christmas sack ready for Christmas Eve.

How to make patchwork decorations

To make Christmas patchwork decorations you will need:

Patterned fabric scraps

Silver cotton fabric

Twine

Velvet ribbon

Stuffing

Cutting mat

Quilter’s ruler

Rotary cutter

Scissors

Matching thread

Hand sewing needle

How to make Christmas patchwork decorations:

NOTE: Use 1/4in seam allowances throughout and always sew with fabrics right sides together.

1. Using the cutting mat, quilter’s ruler, and rotary cutter, trim the patterned fabric scraps into 1¾ x 5in rectangles. For one tree, you need two rectangles. Cut diagonally across the rectangles. Remember to cut in opposite directions on each colour so the triangles pair up.

2. Cut the silver fabric into 1in strips. Then cut into four 6in strips for the sides and two 4in strips for the bottom of the tree.

3. Pin one 6in strip to the diagonal edge of one of the triangles and sew together. Press seams open. Return to the cutting mat and rotary cut to neaten the edges. Repeat until you have four pieces.

4. Place two triangles together along the straight edge and sew. Press seams open and then neaten up the bottom edge.

5. Sew the last 4in strip onto the bottom edge and, again, neaten on the cutting mat.

6. Take a 6cm piece of ribbon and fold in half. Cut a 12cm piece of twine. Pin the two Christmas trees together, sandwiching the twine inside at the top and the folded ribbon at the bottom.

7. Sew all the way around, making sure to leave a small gap on one of the diagonal sides for turning through. Turn right sides out and press.

8. Fill the decoration with stuffing. Turn the raw edges of the gap under by 1/4in and slipstitch closed.

How to make quick-sew Christmas decorations

If you’re short on time, these Christmas trees are a simple and speedy alternative.

To make quick-sew Christmas decorations you will need:

Patterned fabric scraps

Thin wadding

Twine

Velvet ribbon

Matching sewing thread

Paper and pencil

Scissors

How to make quick-sew Christmas decorations:

1. On a folded piece of paper, draw out a Christmas tree shape and cut out. Open out to reveal the pattern template.

2. Fold the patterned fabrics wrong sides together. Pin the template on top and cut out. Once all the fabric has been cut out, trim down the templates by 5mm and use to cut out the wadding.

3. Sandwich a piece of wadding in between the fabric layers, slip a folded 10cm piece of twine in the top and pin. Fold a 5cm piece of velvet ribbon in half and pin in between the layers at the base.

4. Stitch all the way around the tree decoration, about 5mm from the edge. You can use a zigzag stitch if you have a little more time. Tie off the thread ends and trim the fabric edges to neaten.