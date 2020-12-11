How to make a handprint Christmas tree card

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There’s nothing like receiving a handmade Christmas card, especially one that’s made by your kids or grandkids. Make their Christmas day even more special with this handprint Christmas tree card version, a simple craft that will keep the kids entertained during the holidays.

It’s quick to make and doesn’t involve too much mess, just some sparkly sequin fun, and a little PVA glue.

We’ve stuck to traditional gold and silver sequins for our handprint Christmas tree card, but use whatever craft bits you already have lying around the house for an inexpensive way to keep the kids occupied for an afternoon. Run out of crafting supplies? Try out this simple stamped Christmas wrapping paper instead.

Want to get even more hands-on? Swap the sequins for finger-prints, simply press thumbs and fingers into paint before dabbing all over the handprint Christmas tree card cutout like baubles. Check out our other festive handprint craft ideas, like these Christmas canvases and reindeer card.

To make a hand-print Christmas tree you will need:

A4 sheet of green card

Pen

Scissors

Sequins

Glue

Glue brush

Gold glitter card or star sequin

For crafting supplies, check out Wilko

How to make a hand-print Christmas tree:

1. Fold the A4 sheet of green card in half. Ask your child to place their hand, palm down, onto the green card with their thumb lined up with the folded edge of the card.

2. Draw around the outside of their hand with a pen. Then draw a point at the top where their wrist was.

3. Cut out the hand shape, making sure to keep the folded edge of the card intact as this is what forms the Christmas card.

Video of the Week

4. Dollop some glue onto the Christmas tree using a glue brush and place the sequins on top to look like baubles. Make sure you’ve popped an apron or overalls on your kids and protected your surfaces because this is probably going to get messy!

5. Glue a star sequin at the top or cut a star shape from some gold glitter paper instead. Open the card and write your Christmas message inside.