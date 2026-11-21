Perk up your | COMPLEXION!
Our beauty team bring you great value buys that work
Blusher is your make-up bag’s hardest-working asset. A dab of rosy blusher on the cheeks will make you look fresher, perkier and less tired. This cream-to- powder pot comes in five shades, each with a flattering blurring finish that makes skin look smoother. Add a touch to the apples of your cheeks, then use your fingers to blend out.
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Rhiannon Derbyshire is the Senior Beauty Editor for Goodto, Woman & Home and other publications. She’s specialised in writing about beauty, fashion, interiors and health - though beauty remains her favourite topic. She lives in south London, and can often be found pootling around the commons while listening to a podcast.