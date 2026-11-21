Blusher is your make-up bag’s hardest-working asset. A dab of rosy blusher on the cheeks will make you look fresher, perkier and less tired. This cream-to- powder pot comes in five shades, each with a flattering blurring finish that makes skin look smoother. Add a touch to the apples of your cheeks, then use your fingers to blend out.

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