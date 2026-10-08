Sarah Platt | ON TRIAL

Is Sarah Platt about to rip off her tabard and get her sassy little self back to Weatherfield? Or is she destined to spend years in that peach-coloured prison cell? This week, she's on trial for Theo's murder, and is praying that her claim she acted in self-defence, together with testimonies from the likes of pal Todd and ex-lover Kit, will convince the jury that she deserves her freedom. But things aren't about to go to plan.

When Bethany and Todd visit her in prison, Todd ends up blurting it out

The first big stumbling block is Kit's refusal to be a character witness. Unbeknown to Sarah, the copper is bracing himself to start chemotherapy.

An equally oblivious Bethany has a pop at him, and is blindsided when Kit tells her he has cancer. He's adamant that Sarah mustn't know, but when Bethany and Todd visit her in prison, Todd ends up blurting it out.

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Sarah's beside herself, and she has some serious thinking to do when Bethany pulls at her heartstrings and begs her to let Gary who helped Sarah cover up her crime - carry the can, arguing that she, Harry and Kit all need her. Will Sarah cave in and throw Windass under the proverbial Weatherfield Wayfarer?

Things looking bad for Sarah...

As the first day of the trial arrives, the prosecution barrister kicks things off by painting Ms Platt as a violent thug who took the law into her own hands to avenge Todd's abuse at Theo's hands. Lisa then takes the stand, followed by Theo's ex-wife Danielle, and neither of them do Sarah any favours.

The odds of Sarah coming home suddenly look extremely slim…