Sausages, Marmite mash and onion gravy
Cook up a quick and tasty dinner for just £2.06 a head
Sneak some extra veg into this comfort food classic with a root veg mash.
PREP TIME: 20 MINS COOK TIME: 25 MINS CALS: 590 FAT: 28G SAT FAT: 13G CARBS: 52G
You will need:
- 8 good-quality pork sausages
- Steamed cabbage, to serve (optional)
Ingredients (for the gravy):
- 2tbsp butter
- 2 large onions, thinly sliced
- 2tbsp soft light brown sugar
- 1-2tsp Dijon or English mustard
- 2tbsp plain flour
- 200ml ale-style beer
- 500ml good-quality beef stock
- 1tsp Marmite
For the mash:
- 1 swede (about 700g), peeled and chopped
- 4-5 carrots (about 600g), peeled and chopped
- 2tbsp butter
- 1tbsp Marmite
How to do it:
- For the gravy, melt the butter in a pan over medium heat. Add the onions and fry for around 10 mins, until soft. Stir in the sugar and mustard and cook for 5 mins, stirring regularly, until sticky and caramelised.
- Mix in the flour and cook for 1 min, then add beer and simmer for 2-3 mins, to thicken. Pour in the stock and simmer for 10 mins, until the gravy is thick and glossy. Stir in the Marmite, and adjust the seasoning with salt, pepper and more brown sugar.
- Meanwhile, boil the swede and carrots until very soft. Drain them and mash together with the butter, Marmite and seasoning.
- Cook the sausages according to pack instructions and serve with the mash, cabbage, if using, and plenty of gravy.
- TIP: TRY OTHER VEG FOR THE MASH IF IT NEEDS USING UP - CELERIAC, PARSNIP AND BUTTERNUT SQUASH WORK WELL.
Per Serving
550 cals, 35g fat, 8g sat fat, 20g carbs
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Jess is the Group Food Editor at Future PLC, working across brands in the woman’s lifestyle group, including Woman and Home, Woman’s Weekly, Woman, Woman’s Own, Chat, womanandhome.com and Goodto.com. Hailing from the Antibodies, Jess has a background in media and video production, with many years of experience working on tv and commercial video projects. After relocating to the UK, Jess studied at Leiths School of Food and Wine in London, graduating with a diploma in culinary arts before gaining a scholarship to study at the Ecole Nationale Superieure de Patisserie (ENSP) in France, where she learned the fine art of French patisserie.