Blade Runner

Drama

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Humans are second-class citizens as bioengineered androids, known as replicants, now call the shots as the iconic Blade Runner sci-fi franchise returns.

Set 50 years after Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 blockbuster, Blade Runner 2049 – itself the sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 classic starring Harrison Ford – this new eight-part thriller dives back into a bleak Los Angeles in the aftermath of a war lost by humankind.

The story follows replicant Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), whose job as a ‘blade runner’ within the LAPD is to hunt down human insurgents. Olwen is also days away from the end of her lifespan, but when she’s forced to partner up with rookie Cora (Hunter Schafer) – a human fugitive posing as a replicant – the duo must find a runaway cop whose secret could cause total chaos.

Exciting world!

‘This character is special to me because she’s a replicant. Physically, they’re human, but they’re more powerful because they’ve been enhanced,’ says Michelle Yeoh, who won an Oscar for 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once. ‘Olwen accepts what she is, who she is, and when she is going to go. But she has secrets, just like humans do.’

The series also stars House of the Dragon’s Matthew Needham, alongside Dimitri Abold, Johnny Harris, Lewis Gribben, Tom Burke and Sheila Atim, plus Ridley Scott returns as executive-producer.

‘It’s an exciting world and has some yummy food for thought,’ says Euphoria star Hunter Schafer. ‘It captures a feeling that is very human and relevant to the world we live in now, which is changing really fast. At its core, it’s about humanity, but I’m definitely nicer to robots now!’

Take a look at the official Blade Runner 2099 trailer here...