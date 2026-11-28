As the nights draw in, there’s nothing better than treating yourself to a pamper session. Light a candle, pour a glass of wine and slip your feet into these moisturising socks for 20 minutes. They’re saturated with lotion to transform dry, cracked skin, so that your feet emerge softer and smoother.

Superdrug Fruity Peach Sorbet Pampering Foot Sock Pack £2 at superdrug.com