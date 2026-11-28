Treat your FEET!
Our beauty team bring you great value buys that work
As the nights draw in, there’s nothing better than treating yourself to a pamper session. Light a candle, pour a glass of wine and slip your feet into these moisturising socks for 20 minutes. They’re saturated with lotion to transform dry, cracked skin, so that your feet emerge softer and smoother.
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Rhiannon Derbyshire is the Senior Beauty Editor for Goodto, Woman & Home and other publications. She’s specialised in writing about beauty, fashion, interiors and health - though beauty remains her favourite topic. She lives in south London, and can often be found pootling around the commons while listening to a podcast.