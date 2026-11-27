Each of these new 2026 Christmas specials are available on BBC iPlayer from Friday November 27...

MARY BERRY’S CHRISTMAS COUNTDOWN

As Dame Mary Berry counts down your top 15 most-searched Christmas dishes as sourced from BBC Food, she's joined by three guests: comic Miranda Hart, singer Alexandra Burke and DJ Greg James. Featuring classics such as Christmas pudding, gingerbread and mince pies. Can you guess what's No 1?

LOVE NATURALLY

From king penguins to peacock spiders, Love Actually star Bill Nighy reveals the extraordinary and sometimes hilarious love lives of animals. He'll be asking if creatures can teach us anything about love! Viewers will see awkward first dates, romantic gestures, jealousy and break-ups.

BEYOND PARADISE

It's not exactly a cosy Christmas in Shipton Abbott as a man dressed as Santa falls from a roof after a wave of burglaries. As DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) investigates, is Father Christmas the culprit? Meanwhile, Martha (Sally Bretton) has a mysterious follower, and when she confronts the stranger, there's a shocking revelation. Johnny Vegas joins the festive antics as a guest star.

MORTIMER & WHITEHOUSE: GONE CHRISTMAS FISHING

After hopping on a Victorian steam train, Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse travel to Norfolk, where they're joined by singer Sam Fender and actor Steve Coogan. They’ll be fishing on the River Wensum, and there's a tribute to their late canine friend Ted.

A GHOST STORY FOR CHRISTMAS: THE BRIDE’S CHAMBER

There's a festive fright in store in this creepy adaptation of the dark short story by Charles Dickens. Starring Martin Freeman, Jim Broadbent, India Fowler, Joe Armstrong and Lewis Shepherd, it’s set in 1858 at an inn with an eccentric landlord that is visited by a lone traveller who has a familiar look about him. Then the pub customer is greeted by a mysterious man in black with a scary tale to tell...

DEATH IN PARADISE

Festive cheer turns to horror for famous British dynasty the Pendlefords when the patriarch is murdered on their private Saint Marie island and the rest of the clan comes under heavy suspicion. As DI Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet), DS Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) and the team investigate, they discover family grudges and buried secrets. Among the guest stars are ex-Corrie actor Alexandra Mardell, Doc Martin’s Caroline Catz, plus Charlie Higson and Shaun Dooley.

As DI Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet), DS Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) have a new festive murder to solve in Death in Paradise this Christmas. (Image credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures/ Lou Demin)

BEST OF THE REST!

Famous faces get stitching in The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Special, there's an emotional Christmas Repair Shop, an Inside the Factory on mince pies, plus Stacey & Joe: Crafty Christmas and the MasterChef: Celebrity Chef Showdown. For children, there's Dexter Procter and the Case of the Disappearing Doctor and Gladiators: Epic Pranks.