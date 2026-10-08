Today’s TOP TIP!
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Goggle-eyed
Not only are these goggles with a clip at the back great for getting on and off, but they’re also amazing for showers, when children don’t like getting water and shampoo in their eyes. Here’s my son Georgie, doing a demo!
Vicki Fowler, Hyde, Greater Manchester
Make every swim session stress-free with Snapper Kids Swim Goggles, designed for comfort, visibility, and ease of use. Featuring ultra-soft silicone eye pieces, these children's swimming goggles provide a secure, gentle fit that prevents leaks and keeps water out – for little swimmers who want to focus on fun.
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Jess is the Group Food Editor at Future PLC, working across brands in the woman’s lifestyle group, including Woman and Home, Woman’s Weekly, Woman, Woman’s Own, Chat, womanandhome.com and Goodto.com. Hailing from the Antibodies, Jess has a background in media and video production, with many years of experience working on tv and commercial video projects. After relocating to the UK, Jess studied at Leiths School of Food and Wine in London, graduating with a diploma in culinary arts before gaining a scholarship to study at the Ecole Nationale Superieure de Patisserie (ENSP) in France, where she learned the fine art of French patisserie.