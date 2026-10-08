Today’s TOP TIP!

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Published In Features 1 min read
today&#039;s top tip
(Image credit: Future)

Goggle-eyed

Not only are these goggles with a clip at the back great for getting on and off, but they’re also amazing for showers, when children don’t like getting water and shampoo in their eyes. Here’s my son Georgie, doing a demo!

Vicki Fowler, Hyde, Greater Manchester

Jess Meyer
Jess Meyer
Food Editor

Jess is the Group Food Editor at Future PLC, working across brands in the woman’s lifestyle group, including Woman and Home, Woman’s Weekly, Woman, Woman’s Own, Chat, womanandhome.com and Goodto.com. Hailing from the Antibodies, Jess has a background in media and video production, with many years of experience working on tv and commercial video projects. After relocating to the UK, Jess studied at Leiths School of Food and Wine in London, graduating with a diploma in culinary arts before gaining a scholarship to study at the Ecole Nationale Superieure de Patisserie (ENSP) in France, where she learned the fine art of French patisserie.