Calling all grown up Harry Potter fans - a LEGO Sorting Hat is available for pre-order and it features a major first

When you bring together the enduring might of LEGO and Harry Potter, you know you're on to something special. Since LEGO was invented, the humble bricks have been used to create infinite designs, but it was a stroke of genius when LEGO introduced Harry Potter themed sets to its collection. The first LEGO Harry Potter sets appeared in 2001 to tie in with the release of the first film in the franchise. Since then, more than 100 Harry Potter themed sets have been released, delighting Potterheads worldwide.

If your kids are younger, then you might be weighing up LEGO Duplo versus LEGO rather than thinking too much about more complicated sets that tie in with movies, but once your child outgrows their existing sets (find out how to recycle LEGO if you need to have a clear out), and discover the magic of Harry Potter, then its helpful to know what's available.

But when it comes to LEGO, the appeal no longer sits with children alone. More complicated sets and movie tie ins with the likes of Star Wars, Marvel and more, mean adults are more than happy to get in on the LEGO action. And for adult Potter fans, there's an exciting new release just around the corner.



PRE-ORDER NOW LEGO Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat £89.99 at LEGO Available to pre-order now. Will ship from 1 March 2024

A new set is less than a month away from being released (it's available for pre-order), and it's the first Harry Potter themed set to include something very special. Immortalising the iconic scene where Harry and his friends are sorted into their Hogwarts Houses, LEGO is releasing a Sorting Hat display model - that talks. Yep, you read that right. The Talking Sorting Hat is the first LEGO Harry Potter set to include a sound brick, which when activated will select a house for you, and even occasionally play the Sorting Hat Song.

This 561-piece set is aimed at adults, and comes complete with a stand, featuring the crests of the four houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw. There's even a little Harry Potter minifigure wearing a sorting hat to complete the display. To activate the sound brick, you can tip the top of the hat or (carefully) place it on your head.

Once built, it will measure about 24cm tall and about 19cm in diameter. You can pre-order it from the official LEGO store, or for the same price, from Amazon. While LEGO has 100+ Harry Potter themed sets, we think this one could quickly become a bestseller - especially when it's aimed at adults and tapping into the Potterhead fandom.

(Image credit: LEGO)

More LEGO Harry Potter sets we love

LEGO 76419 Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds £122.99 at Amazon The ultimate LEGO Harry Potter set has got to be Hogwarts Castle that features all of the iconic locations. It's not cheap, but it's regularly reduced so keep your eyes peeled, especially around Black Friday, if you're looking to add this to your collection. LEGO Harry Potter Quidditch Trunk Games Set £49.99 at Very Bring Quidditch to life with this incredible LEGO set, which includes a buildable trunk which opens to reveal a Quidditch pitch where you can play three different games. It comes with a selection of minifigures, including Harry and Draco, plus options to create unique characters too.



LEGO 76420 Harry Potter Triwizard Tournament £32 at Amazon With more than 500 five-star reviews on Amazon alone, this Triwizard Tournament set allows kids to recreate the magical moment when Harry saved his friends during the challenge on The Black Lake. It comes with five different minifigures, including Harry, Ron, Hermione and a shark-headed Viktor Krum. LEGO Harry Potter Dobby the House-Elf Figure £19.99 at Very With a posable head and arms, this Dobby the House Elf figure also comes with accessories including Aunt Petunia's 'floating' cake and Tom Riddle's diary (and Harry Potter's sock), allowing kids to recreate all their favourite moments with this fan-favourite character.



PRE-ORDER NOW LEGO Harry Potter Flying Ford Anglia 76424 £12.99 at LEGO Another one available for pre-order, this 164-piece set is suitable for children age seven and up. They'll love recreating the thrilling opening to the second book/movie in the franchise with minifigures including Harry, Ron and Hedwig (plus Ron's pet rat, Scabbers). LEGO 76414 Harry Potter Expecto Patronum 2-in-1 Set £49.99 at Amazon For older Potter fans (age 14 and up), this 754 piece set is essentially two sets in one. Follow the instructions to create either a stag or wolf patronus to display with your other LEGO creations. The set also includes a Harry and Professor Lupin minifigure.

