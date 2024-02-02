9 gross-sounding games your kids will LOVE (even if they give you the ick)

Why is it that kids seem to love gross stuff? It can be hard enough to teach your child to say 'excuse me' when their body makes a funny noise around company, or to encourage them to use a tissue instead of their finger when they need to clean their nose. But the moment there's a game that involves certain bodily functions or secretions, it's hilarious, even if it gives parents the ick (or shocks a sensitive grandparent to their core).

Even though the Squishmallow was the best selling toy of 2023, the appetite for gross-sounding games is still strong. There's even a Fart Yoga toy on the list of 2024's top toys.

Whatever the specific reason(s) for your child to love gross stuff, you'll be pleased (or possibly horrified) to know that there are a whole host of games and toys for kids that sound absolutely disgusting to adult ears, but will delight kiddies to no end. From Gassy Gus to Gooey Louie and even Fart Yoga, there's a gross game on this list for everyone.

1. Gooey Louie £14.99 at Very Age: 4+ In this gross game, players take turns sticking their fingers up Gooey Louie's nose with the hope of pulling out a booger. But pull the wrong one and poor Louie's head will pop open and his brain will fly out. Ewwwww! 2. Poo Bingo £16.99 at Amazon Age: 3+ Aww a cute animal bingo game for kids, oh no, wait, is that poop? While adults might be grossed out by this faecal-focused game, kids will enjoy learning about the different animals and their droppings. 3. Gassy Gus £14.99 at Amazon Age: 4+ Poor Gus – loves food, but it makes him toot. Players take turns feeding Gus, and watch as his belly grows, but if he eats too much, then he'll need to bottom burp. A hilarious game for all involved. 4. Don't Step in It £12.99 at Amazon Age: 4+ Not only does this game involve moulding little doggy doo-doos, but each player has to then don the blindfold and walk, trying to step in as few piles of poop as possible. Gross fun for the whole family to enjoy. 5. Who Did This Poo? £19.95 at NOTHS Age: 3+ This is one of those questions that no parent ever wants to ask in real life, but in game form, it seems more acceptable. As well as being educational, this memory game will also satisfy any child's endless fascination with poop. 6. Farty Freddie £19.99 at Amazon Age: 4-9 We all know the wholesome party game, Pass the Parcel. Well, this is the breaking wind version. When the music stops, Freddie will either giggle, burp or trump, and if his trump is so big he shakes all over, that means you're out. 7. Doggie Doo Corgi £14.99 at Amazon Age: 4+ Kids will adore feeding the little Corgi and waiting to see if he poops on their turn so they can collect it on their poop scoop. The one with the most doo-doos on their scoop at the end of the game wins. 8. Fart Card Game £5.99 at Amazon Age: 6+ This game is described like 'Uno but with Fart cards'. Make a fart noise whenever you place a card down or incur a two-card penalty. For even more icky fun, in the same range you can also get a Plop Trumps set as well as a Snot card game. 9. Fart Yoga plush toy RRP: £19.99 | Available: Autumn/Winter 2024 Although this one isn't actually out yet, it's one to add to the watch list for Christmas fun. Attach Sammy the Fart Yoga sloth to your waist for Fart Yoga, and compete against your friends to perform yoga poses with Sammy farting the least amount of times.

Why do kids love gross stuff?

While these games might turn an adult's stomach, they can be a key part of your child's development. According to The Psychology of Humor , 'humor is a form of play, comprising a social context, a cognitive process, and an emotional response that is expressed through laughter.'

Things like poop, trumps and snot can be hilarious to children for multiple reasons. In part, it's because they often elicit a funny reaction from grown ups, be it laughter or pretend shock and outrage. It's also down to the child actually being allowed to say words that might have some taboo connotation.

As they grow and their sense of humour develops, the focus on gross humour will lessen, although for many, a little glimmer of it still remains well into adulthood (no judgement here!).

