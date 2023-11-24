LEGO DUPLO vs LEGO - we compare these popular toys in price, safety, playability and staying-power

LEGO DUPLO vs LEGO is a conversation that many adults-who-happen-to-be-parents find themselves in. With many pondering which is the best to buy and why, well we’ve looked into it for you.

LEGO - whether it's Classic or DUPLO is a great buy, it’s one of the top Christmas toys and keeps kids engaged and even some adults quiet too. When LEGO was invented, it was aimed at children, but now with all the epic brand licensing - Hello there, Star Wars and Friends sets - there are plenty for all age ranges to love. For parents though, sometimes they’re faced with the LEGO vs Playmobil dilemma (take a read of our article, it might help.)

Regardless of whether you go with LEGO or LEGO DUPLO, play really is a child’s work and it’s never done and Dr Gina Gomez de la Cuests agrees. The Clinical Psychologist and Founder of Play Included® tells us; “Play is the way that children can make sense of their experiences, their feelings, and the world around them.” And playing with LEGO bricks encourages just this. So, if you’re looking for some great cheap LEGO this year, then hang on a little longer for the Black Friday sales - some are already underway (Hi, Amazon Black Friday Deals ), and others are just days away from slashing their prices, November really is the best time to buy LEGO at a fraction of the price.

I'm Stephanie Lowe family editor here at Goodto and I have bought both LEGO and LEGO DUPLO for my son. This article is a run down of all the questions I had and which I think is best to buy... though *spoiler* it really does depend. You might be wondering, are they the same? What is the difference? Will my older kids still play with DUPLO? So many questions, and we answer all of them, right here…

LEGO DUPLO vs LEGO

LEGO is designed for children from 6 years plus, while DUPLO is for children from 1½ to 5 years old. For easy play and safety reasons, DUPLO blocks and all the accessories are bulkier and larger than classic LEGO blocks, reducing choking hazards. DUPLO blocks are also easier to build and require less precision and coordination than LEGO.

Best Black Friday LEGO deals

LEGO Friends Heartlake International School | was £90 now £60 | Asda

This set is great for learning about school, kids can make friends, discover exciting locations and act out real-life adventures as well as learn about different cultures. Plus The modular design lets kids reconfigure the LEGO Friends Heartlake City school based on their own interests. And you can bag this bargain today with £30 off!

LEGO Creator 3in1 Deep Sea Creatures Shark Toy Set | was £13 now two for £15 | Argos

Calling all talented LEGO builders! Build and rebuild a Shark, Squid, or an Angler Fish. We know this is a bit different from our usual deals, but we just had to share it. This deal of two for £15 is a great bargain if you have siblings that like to have the same - instead of paying £26 for two, you're saving £11 with this one.

LEGO Construction digger was £17.99, now £12.59 (save 30%) at LEGO Store

Great for 5+ kids. Plus builders can zoom in, rotate and track their progress using the fun, intuitive LEGO Builder app - gone are the days of squinting at tiny instructions. I can just imagine the hours we'll lose (in a good way) to building and then playing with this. LEGO play has meant teaching my son the life lesson 'LEGO build doesn't last forever', as we work through the frustration and rebuild whatever was broken. Bag today with 30% off.

Best Black Friday DUPLO deals

LEGO Duplo Spider-Man & Friends: Funfair Adventure| was £54.99 now £46.99 | Very

With Marvel fans getting younger and younger these days DUPLO are on with this epic offering, save £8 and get free delivery on this Super-Hero adventures set which gives endless developmental play possibilities with this activity-packed amusement park, it has 41 pieces and all the favourites like; Spidey, Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Green Goblin DUPLO figures, it's great for ages 2+.

DUPLO 3in1 Tree House Set with Animals | was £79.99 now £64.99 | Very

This DUPLO set will help your little ones build on their stacking skills, 5 LEGO DUPLO figures of a granny and 4 kids, plus a bird, cat, and squirrel toy animals, so parents can play together with their toddler and teach them about social skills and group play. Grab it now while there's £15 off (it's selling fast!)

LEGO DUPLO Classic Deluxe Brick Box Building Set | was £45 now £35 | Argos

This is their lowest ever price, so this bargain today with a tenner off. This set is 85 colourful bricks and promises to be THE starter kit for the little builders in your life. Includes two characters, 1-2-3 number learning bricks a toy dog, and more.

What is LEGO?

LEGOs are plastic building blocks made of bright colours that are designed to easily stack and fit together with their signature interlocking studs, and are easy to take apart, making them reusable and rebuildable.

As our LEGO facts article will tell you, the brand originated from Denmark, LEGO comes from the Danish phrase 'leg godt', which means “play good.” LEGO has a huge range, with Classic sets that include the most basic elements: bricks, plates, wheels, windows, doors, etc. The intention is to inspire free building and allow imagination to take over, the options of what to build are infinite - and gender-free. Over the decades, LEGO has created thousands of sets for children 4 years old through adulthood.

A typical flagship LEGO set would usually consist of many coloured interlocking plastic bricks in configurations such as 2X2 (two columns of studs, in two rows), 2X3, 2X4, or more.

Age range of classic LEGO is 4+.

(Image credit: Future)

What is DUPLO?

At twice the size of Classic LEGO bricks, DUPLO are large, colourful, and toddler-friendly. The word 'duplo' is Latin for Duplex, meaning double. The durable blocks snap together for a tight fit and even work with regular-sized LEGOs, so you can mix them together as children get older. (Our mind was blown when we learned this)

The basic LEGO DUPLO sets come in bins of 65 or 85, made up of a variety of primary colours and shapes, incorporating fun features like blocks with the numbers 1, 2, and 3. There are plenty of extras to add to your collection, like cars, trucks, animals, and people.

The age range of DUPLO is 18 months - 4 years.