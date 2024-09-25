First Look: Match Attax Advent Calendar

We recently got our hands on this year's festive must-have for footie fans; the Match Attax 24/25 Advent Calendar. It's safe to say our 11-year-old tester (and total baller) was absolutely thrilled. From the moment the Match Attax 24/25 Advent Calendar arrived, she couldn’t hide her excitement, immediately declaring it her “product of the year” among the many toys she’s had the chance to review during 2024. High praise indeed!

Match Attax 24/25 Advent Calendar £30 | Topps The coolest way for football fans to countdown to the holidays - behind each door is a surprise collectable card, highlighting players and teams from the current season. There's a mix of exclusive and limited edition cards, so collectors can add to their collections. It's a fun and engaging way for fans, both young and old, to celebrate their passion for the game during the festive season.

What's inside the caldendar?

As our tester opened the calendar, her face lit up at the sight of each of 120 Match Attax cards tucked inside, including 24 festive Squadzone cards featuring stars like Joshua Kimmich, Randal Kolo Muani, Cristiano Ronaldo, and the legendary Fernando Torres. It felt like a mini treasure hunt, and she was eager to see what each day would bring. We let her dive straight in as she was reviewing this rather than using it to count down the days until Christmas, and she was eager to see who she would discover behind each door. Opening each door was like a mini treasure hunt, and her excitement only grew with every new card she revealed.

There's also a daily quiz

One of the standout features is the exclusive Gold Edge card guaranteed to be included, which had her buzzing with anticipation. Alongside that, there’s a fun daily quiz that keeps the excitement going beyond just collecting the cards. Our tester loved the chance to test her football knowledge while unwrapping her daily surprise, saying, "I love the quizzes when you have to try and guess the player." The unpredictability of what each day would bring added an extra thrill.

The card selection is cool

What our tester particularly loved about this calendar is how it brings together two of her passions: football and card collecting. “Football cards are my favourite hobby apart from playing football,” she remarked, and she appreciated the fresh idea of an advent calendar dedicated to it. “It’s really exciting… you don’t know what you’re going to get, and you get such good cards.”

We got a rare card

The highlight for her was pulling a Lionel Messi Hall of Fame card, which she had only ever seen on YouTube. “Let me see how much it’s worth!” she exclaimed, already envisioning the playground conversations that would follow. “If I keep it for longer, it could be worth more,” she mused, as her thoughts visibly turned to showing off her prized card to her friends.

Is it worth the price?

Overall, our tester found the card selection to be excellent, noting, “You get cards you really want.” Priced at around £30, she felt the Match Attax 24/25 Advent Calendar was worth every penny, especially with the guaranteed Gold Edge Messi card and the fact that it could keep you occupied every day in December. “Imagine opening new cards every single day!” she remarked. Plus, if you happen to pull a really good card, you could easily earn back the price of the calendar, making it a smart investment for any young collector.

The anticipation of not knowing when the best cards would come only added to the fun. “One of the first cards I opened was one of the best—Hall of Fame. I always wanted that card, and they’re new this season. I’ve only ever seen YouTubers get them!”

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Who's going to love it?

The Match Attax 24/25 Advent Calendar turned out to be a hit, giving our 11-year-old a fun way to count down to Christmas - although she couldn't bear to save it until then - while enjoying her passion for football and collecting. It's a well-thought-out gift that combines excitement and entertainment, making every day in the lead-up to December 25th feel special.

Related features: