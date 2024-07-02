'I realised I needed to loosen up!' - 4 ways watching a four year old play with toys has changed my life

I don't want to sound dramatic, but watching my four-year-old nephew Max play with toys has changed my life.

As I write about everything from the best kids toys of 2024 to early Prime Day toy deals, I get to test a lot of toys. I tend to look at them quite analytically to see how they work, the benefits they offer kids, and ultimately if they are worth your money. But I recognise that as a fully-fledged grown-up, I am not the target audience for these toys. That means I regularly rope in my four-year-old-nephew Max to get his opinion too.

Not only does that mean I get to spend some lovely quality time with the sweetest, most hilarious boy on the planet, and get some work done at the same time, but I also get major cool aunt points for having a steady supply of brilliant toys ready to test out with him (we've tried out loads of fun toys, from slime to Beast Labs). As we started testing toys together, I'd assumed that we might make some core memories and have loads of fun, but I hadn't quite realised the deeper, more meaningful impact it would have on me as an adult. This is what I've learned.

Instructions are more like guidelines. I can hardly remember a time when I didn't read the instructions before using something for the first time. I want to use it properly, as intended, and with the best results. When Max and I test toys together, we follow the instructions to a tee so we can test effectively. But after that, Max gets some free reign to just play however he wants to play. To start with, I found myself getting a bit twitchy - he wasn't playing with it like the instructions said, and I even found myself trying to correct him. When on earth had I become so rigid? And it was in that moment that I realised I needed to loosen up! Max was having a great time, making up his own rules, and using his imagination to great effect. And isn't that the point of toys?

