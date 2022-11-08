Little Tikes Cozy Coupe ride-on car gets electric makeover

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The iconic Cozy Coupe ride-on car from Little Tikes has had an 'electric' makeover - as a survey finds that more than half of children want an electric car when they grow up.

The original Little Tikes Cozy Coupe has been around since 1979, and is the UK’s best-selling ride-on toy car. Now, as part of an initiative to get families thinking about making the switch to an electric vehicle, LV= General Insurance and ElectriX have joined forces with Little Tikes to give the iconic children’s toy car a one-off electric makeover, swapping the classic toy's petrol cap for a realistic-looking electric socket and charger. It comes on the back of a survey of 800 kids aged six to 12 years old which revealed that more than half are worried about climate change.

The research also reveals that:

44% of kids would like their parents to trade their gas guzzler for an electric car

25% of kids would like to see an increase in EVs on the road

52% of kids have told off their mum, dad or guardian for doing something that wasn’t helpful to the planet

"The Cozy Coupe has been an integral part of so many of our lives since its launch in 1979, so we’re delighted to announce our collaborative project with LV=, with the concept of the first-ever one-off electric makeover for the Cozy Coupe," said Alaina Cornish, Senior Brand Manager at Little Tikes UK.

"It’s the same iconic outdoor toy, brought forward with an electric charging point, socket, and an all-electric dashboard. We’re hopeful the one-off iteration will spark conversations about the importance of electric vehicles for the future.”

(Image credit: Little Tikes)

According to the survey, kids want to save the planet by encouraging people to eat more carrots to improve night vision and reduce the use of lights, whilst others would be happy to do their civic duty and reduce water use – by stopping brushing their teeth. There were even suggestions about sending astronauts to the sun to bring back light to save on energy costs, banning homework to save paper, replacing cars with kangaroos, and powering cars with alternative fuels such as custard.

Researchers also explored children’s feelings about climate change, finding 67% have tried convincing their parents to be more eco-friendly, and more than half (58%) of kids believe grown-ups should be doing more to help the planet.

More than half of the children surveyed said they had told off their mum, dad, or guardian for doing something that wasn’t helpful to the planet with 32% expressing concern about driving a petrol or diesel car instead of something more environmentally friendly. But the top reason parents got a telling-off from the kids was for buying new clothes when they’ve got a wardrobe full already (32%).

In 2016, Little Tikes launched the Go Green Cozy Coupe Dino, which is constructed from recycled plastic and packaged in recycled materials to help minimise environmental impact.

To continue inspiring families to make the leap, LV=, one of the largest insurers of electric cars in the UK, has also launched a one-stop shop offering drivers everything they need to get on the road with an electric car – from leasing a vehicle, to buying a home charger and getting electric car insurance.

