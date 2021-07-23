What does my name mean? Popular baby name meanings

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ever wondered what your name means? Or are you looking for the meanings behind popular baby names like Olivia or James? You’ll find all you need to know in our handy guide.

Sometimes parents give their children a name because of what it means. This is often true for those who are named after a figure in the Bible or from history, however it also could be because the name meaning signifies strength or confidence.

Everyone knows what names like Lily and Poppy mean, being associated with flowers. But what about the more traditional names of Margaret and Arthur? In this baby name meaning round-up we explore the origins of common first names, celebrity baby names and unusual baby names.

What does my name mean?

Alice

Meaning : Noble, exalted

Famous people called Alice: Alice from Alice in Wonderland, Alice Cooper.

: Alice from Alice in Wonderland, Alice Cooper. Nowadays the name Alicia has become more popular than the traditional variant of Alice. Famous Alicias include Alicia Keys and the actress Alicia Silverstone.

Amelia

Meaning : work, hard-working and fertile

Famous people called Amelia: Amelia Earhart (American aviator), Amelia 'Minnie' Driver (English actress).

Amelia Earhart (American aviator), Amelia ‘Minnie’ Driver (English actress). Amelia was the number one baby name for girls in England and Wales between 2011 and 2015, according to research by ONS (Office of National Statistics).

Ann or Anne

Meaning : Grace or favour

Famous people called Ann/Anne: Anne Hathaway, Anne Boleyn, Anne Frank, Ann Widdecombe.

Anne Hathaway, Anne Boleyn, Anne Frank, Ann Widdecombe. Ann is the English spelling of Anne, which is the French version of the name Hannah. These days Ann is commonly used as a middle name.

Annie

Meaning : Grace, favour

Famous people called Annie: Annie Lebowitz (famous photographer), Annie Lennox.

: Annie Lebowitz (famous photographer), Annie Lennox. Everyone has seen the musical ‘Annie’, the rags-to-riches tail about the red-haired orphan based in New York and the name was the inspiration for Woody Allen’s film ‘Annie Hall’ starring Diane Keaton.

Charlotte

Meaning: Free man or petite

Free man or petite Famous people called Charlotte: Charlotte Church, Charlotte Crosby, Charlotte Riley.

Charlotte Church, Charlotte Crosby, Charlotte Riley. Charlotte comes from the male name Charlot, otherwise known as Charles and dates from the 1300s.

What does the name Chloe mean?

Meaning: Blooming or fertility

Blooming or fertility Famous people called Chloe: Chloe Grace Moretz, Chloe Sevigny, Chloe Katz.

Chloe Grace Moretz, Chloe Sevigny, Chloe Katz. Despite being around since the time of the ancient Greeks, the name Chloe only became popular in the UK in the late 1990s as it was one of the top girls’ names from 1995 to 2002.

Elizabeth

Meaning : God is my oath

Famous people called Elizabeth: Queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth Taylor, Elizabeth Hurley.

Queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth Taylor, Elizabeth Hurley. Since 1837 over 1.6 million baby girls have been called Elizabeth and many, many women to this day have Elizabeth as a middle name. Popular modern versions of this traditional name are Beth and Liz

Ella

Meaning: Beautiful, fairy maiden or goddess

Beautiful, fairy maiden or goddess Famous people called Ella: Ella Fitzgerald, Ella Henderson, Ella Eyre.

Ella Fitzgerald, Ella Henderson, Ella Eyre. The name Ella comes from Greek mythology but it also has Germanic and Hebrew roots.

Ellen

Meaning : Sun ray or shining light

Famous people called Ellen: Ellen DeGeneres, 'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo.

: Ellen DeGeneres, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo. We were a little surprised to see Ellen in the top ten most common names, but lo and behold over half a million people have been called Ellen. It’s is a version of the Greek name Helen.

What does the name Emily mean?

Meaning: To strive or excel

To strive or excel Famous people called Emily: actress Emily Blunt, Emily Dickinson, model Emily Ratajkowski.

actress Emily Blunt, Emily Dickinson, model Emily Ratajkowski. ONS research revealed Emily was the third most popular girls name in 2013. And indeed it’s been a favourite since the 1700s, when the German Hanover family came to the throne.

What does the name Emma mean?

Meaning: Whole or universal

Whole or universal Famous people called Emma: Emma Watson, Emma Stone, Emma Roberts, Emma Thompson.

Emma Watson, Emma Stone, Emma Roberts, Emma Thompson. For the past ten years, the name Emma has been popular all around the world – from the USA, Canada, Russia and Australia to Spain, Denmark and Germany.

What does the name Grace mean?

Meaning: Gracious

Gracious Famous people called Grace: Grace Kelly, Princess Grace, Grace Jones, Grace Helbig.

Grace Kelly, Princess Grace, Grace Jones, Grace Helbig. Taken from the Latin name Gratia, the name Grace has changed forms so many times over the years. It was Gracia in the Middle Ages before changing to Grace with Christian influence.

According to data by NIRSA (Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency), Grace was the top girl’s name born in Northern Ireland in 2019.

Holly

Meaning: Like a dove

Like a dove Famous people called Holly: Holly Willoughby, Holly Davidson, Holly Holm.

Holly Willoughby, Holly Davidson, Holly Holm. Holly, just like Noel, is one of the most popular names for children born around Christmas time.

Jane

Meaning : God has given/God’s grace

Famous people called Jane: Jane Austen, Jane Fonda, Jane Seymour.

: Jane Austen, Jane Fonda, Jane Seymour. Originally the name Jane was a form of John and it was also the name of the main character in Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre all the way back in the 19th century but it’s been around much longer than that, the name Jane has been used since the seventh century.

What does the name Jessica mean?

Meaning: God beholds

God beholds Famous people called Jessica: Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Jessica Simpson.

Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Jessica Simpson. The earliest reference to the name Jessica is in Shakespeare’s work, The Merchant of Venice.

Katie

Meaning: Pure or innocent

Pure or innocent Famous people called Katie: Katie Price, Katie Holmes.

Katie Price, Katie Holmes. Katie, while it is sometimes given as a full name, is often a nickname given to those called Catherine or Katherine.

Lauren

Meaning: Laurel tree, wisdom or sweet of honour

Laurel tree, wisdom or sweet of honour Famous people called Lauren: Lauren Goodger, Lauren London.

Lauren Goodger, Lauren London. The name Lauren was most popular in the US, peaking in the 1980s and 1990s.

Lily

Meaning: Pure, passion or rebirth

Pure, passion or rebirth Famous people called Lily: Lily James, Lily Collins, Lily Rose-Depp, Lily Allen.

Lily James, Lily Collins, Lily Rose-Depp, Lily Allen. The name Lily joins the likes of Rose and Poppy in being flower names given to girls.

Freya and Lily replaced Emily and Ella in the top 10 most popular baby names in 2019.

Mary

Meaning : Star of the sea, wished-for child, sea of bitterness and rebellion

Famous people called Mary: Mary J Blige, Mary-Kate Olsen.

: Mary J Blige, Mary-Kate Olsen. This was the name of the Virgin Mary, Mother of Christ, and so has been an extremely popular name throughout the years. It’s a classic that has never really gone out of fashion.

Mary Ann

Meaning : This name is a combination of Mary (see above) and Ann which means favoured grace

Famous people called Mary Ann: We couldn't find any famous people called Mary Ann but over 700,000 non-famous people have been called Mary Ann over the years!

Margaret

Meaning : Pearl

Famous people called Margaret: Margaret Thatcher, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Margaret Mitchell (author of Gone with the Wind)

: Margaret Thatcher, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Margaret Mitchell (author of Gone with the Wind) Everyone knows someone called Margaret and it’s no wonder as well over half a million people have been named it in the last 170 years.

According to historical baby name data by the ONS, it was the top name of choice for three decades in the 1900s: 1924, 1934 and 1944.

What does the name Mia mean?

Meaning: Beloved

Beloved Famous people called Mia: Mia Farrow, Mia Wasikowska, Mia Kirshner.

Mia Farrow, Mia Wasikowska, Mia Kirshner. The name Mia has risen in popularity over the years, from the early 1990s to 2015.

Molly

Meaning: Star of the sea

Star of the sea Famous people with the name Molly: Molly Ringwald, Molly Mae Hague.

Molly Ringwald, Molly Mae Hague. The name Molly also comes from the English name Mary and women with names such as Margaret and Martha have been known to shorten it to Molly.

What does the name Olivia mean?

Meaning: Olive

Olive Famous people called Olivia: Olivia Wilde, Olivia Newton-John, Olivia Colman.

Olivia Wilde, Olivia Newton-John, Olivia Colman. Much like the name Jessica, the name Olivia was first made popular by William Shakespeare in the play Twelfth Night but actually, the name was first used in England in the 13th century.

Olivia is the most popular girls’ name of 2019, and has held the top spot since 2016 – according to research by the ONS.

Ruby

Meaning: Red or the gemstone ruby

Red or the gemstone ruby Famous people called Ruby: Ruby Rose, Ruby Dee

Ruby Rose, Ruby Dee Along with other jewel-inspired name like Sapphire, the name Ruby became popular in the Victorian times. It comes from the Latin word for red, ‘ruber’.

Sarah

Meaning : Princess

Famous people called Sarah: Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarah Ferguson – the Duchess of York, Sarah Michelle Gellar.

: Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarah Ferguson – the Duchess of York, Sarah Michelle Gellar. It’s no wonder Sarah has become such a popular name, it originally comes from the biblical character who was described as being exceptionally beautiful even when she was old.

Interestingly Sarah was the most popular girls’ name for ten years running – between 1974 and 1984, according to ONS data.

What does my name mean?

Arthur

Meaning : Noble or bear

Famous people called Arthur: King Arthur and of course Arthur Fowler from Eastenders!

: King Arthur and of course Arthur Fowler from Eastenders! This name may not be quite so popular these days and seems old-fashioned, but since 1837 over half a million little boys have been lovingly named Arthur. We think it’s quite cute!

Arthur is having a comeback of late. With the ONS’s 2019 baby names research placing it as the fourth most popular boys’ name – it’s highest position since records began in 1904.

Charles

Meaning : Free man

Famous people called Charles: Prince Charles, Charlie Chaplin, Charles Dickens, Charlie Sheen

: Prince Charles, Charlie Chaplin, Charles Dickens, Charlie Sheen These days people are more likely to call their child Charlie as a stand alone name but Charles is still sitting pretty at number nine in the top ten boys’ names.

What does the name Daniel mean?

Meaning: God is my judge

God is my judge Famous people called Daniel: Daniel Craig, Daniel Radcliffe, Daniel Day-Lewis.

Daniel Craig, Daniel Radcliffe, Daniel Day-Lewis. The name Daniel is one of those names that many people have as a surname as well. This is because it’s a patronymic surname, meaning that someone down the line’s father was called Daniel and therefore, they were given it as a surname. The most common form is with an ‘s’, Daniels.

David

Meaning : Beloved

Famous people called David: David Beckham, David Cameron, David Bowie, David Tennant

: David Beckham, David Cameron, David Bowie, David Tennant There are so many famous Davids, we don’t know where to start. First there’s St David, the patron saint of Wales, then there’s the iconic sculpture by Michelangelo and then obviously there’s our very own Golden Balls!

George

Meaning : Farmer or earth worker

Famous people called George: George Clooney, George Bush, George Michael, George Foreman

: George Clooney, George Bush, George Michael, George Foreman George is a Greek name and over one million people have been called George in the last 170 years. Well, if it’s good enough for Clooney…

The ONS report that alongside Harry, George has remained as the second or third most popular boys name in England and Wales since 2016/

Harry

Meaning : Home ruler or protector

Famous people called Harry: Prince Harry, Harry Styles, Harry Redknapp.

: Prince Harry, Harry Styles, Harry Redknapp. Whilst Harry is a popular boys’ name on it’s own – it’s also commonly used as a nickname for those called Henry too.

What does the name Jack mean?

Meaning: God is gracious or supplanter

God is gracious or supplanter Famous people called Jack: Jack Nicholson, Jack Johnson, Jack Fincham, Pirates of the Caribbean character Jack Sparrow.

Jack Nicholson, Jack Johnson, Jack Fincham, Pirates of the Caribbean character Jack Sparrow. Traditionally in Irish, Jack is a diminutive of the name John but in other languages such as French, it comes from Jacques.

According to research from the National Records of Scotland, Jack was the most popular first name for boys registered in 2020.

James

Meaning : The supplanter

Famous people called James: James Dean, James Nesbitt, James Brown, James McAvoy, James Bond

: James Dean, James Nesbitt, James Brown, James McAvoy, James Bond James is such a popular name that six US presidents have been called James. Variations are Jamie, Jimmy and Jim.

In Scotland, James was the second most popular boys name between 2010-2019. It’s also been in the top 5 boys names for the last four decades according to a study by the NRS.

John

Meaning: God's grace.

God’s grace Famous people called John : John Lennon, John Travolta, John Terry.

John Lennon, John Travolta, John Terry. There have been 2 million baby boys named John since records began in 183, making it the most popular name of the last 170 years.

Joseph

Meaning : God will increase/He will enlarge

Famous people called Joseph: Joe Wicks, Joseph Fiennes, Joe Calzagh, Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers

: Joe Wicks, Joseph Fiennes, Joe Calzagh, Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers The name Joseph has proved its staying power and it still appears near the top of popular baby names lists. Joseph can be shortened to Joe, Jo, Joey or JoJo if you’re feeling silly!

What does the name Mark mean?

Meaning: To be warlike or of Mars (the ancient Roman war god)

To be warlike or of Mars (the ancient Roman war god) Famous people called Mark: Mark Twain, Mark Zuckerberg.

Mark Twain, Mark Zuckerberg. Mark is one of the most popular men’s names today but it was so very popular in ancient Roman times, where one in three men had the name Marcus – where the name Mark comes from.

What does the name Michael mean?

Meaning: Who is like God

Who is like God Famous people called Michael: Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson, Michael Sheen, Michael Gove.

Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson, Michael Sheen, Michael Gove. Michael is one of the most common names in the whole world! In the US, it was the most popular male name in the 20th century.

Oliver

Meaning: Olive, or ancestors descendant (in English Norse)

Olive, or ancestors descendant (in English Norse) Famous people called Oliver: Oliver Proudlock (Made in Chelsea), Oliver Stone (Film director), Oliver Cromwell.

Oliver Proudlock (Made in Chelsea), Oliver Stone (Film director), Oliver Cromwell. Data from ONS shows that Oliver has been the top boys name in England and Wales since 2013.

Robert

Meaning : Bright/famous

Famous people called Robert: Robert Redford, Robert Downey Jr, Robert De Niro, Robert Pattinson

: Robert Redford, Robert Downey Jr, Robert De Niro, Robert Pattinson Some of the most handsome and successful men in showbiz have been called Robert and we’re predicting a boom in the name following the sudden rise to fame of a certain Twilight heartthrob!

Thomas

Meaning : Twin

Famous people called Thomas: Thomas (Tom) Cruise, Thomas Hardy, Thomas John Woodward aka Tom Jones, Tom Hanks and of course Thomas the Tank Engine!

: Thomas (Tom) Cruise, Thomas Hardy, Thomas John Woodward aka Tom Jones, Tom Hanks and of course Thomas the Tank Engine! The name Thomas has biblical roots as it comes from the apostle who doubted the resurrection of Christ. It’s where the modern phrase ‘doubting Thomas’ comes from.

ONS research reveals that Thomas was in the top five boy names in England and Wales in both 2006 and 2016.

William

Meaning: Determined protector

Famous people called William: Prince William, William Shakespeare, Will Smith.

: Prince William, William Shakespeare, Will Smith. The name William, which is often shortened to Bill or Will, had a surge in popularity in 1982 when Princess Diana named her baby boy William. The name has been going strong ever since then thanks to the dashing Prince.

